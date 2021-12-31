Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jacqueline Sue Johnson Glaves to Barbara A. Davis.
Danny Hale to State of Oklahoma.
Eliseo Muniz Jr. to State of Oklahoma.
Harley K. Disheroon to State of Oklahoma.
Steven M. Wilson to State of Oklahoma.
Thomas J. Carlile to State of Oklahoma.
Stormy Dawn Broach Moore to Seth Greer.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Tim Young.
Bobby J. and Janet McAlpine Revocable Trust to Ronald E. Swink.
Doyle Matthews to Joyce Carr.
Gary Dean Allen to Looney Family Revocable Trust.
Felonies
Gavyn Keith-Laulyss Ryals - first-degree manslaughter.
Gavyn Keith-Laulyss Ryals - endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, driving under the influence by person under 21, and open container alcohol.
Misdemeanors
Jacob Duncan - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Kade Ogle v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Peggy Freeman v. Regina Farrow and Kevin Farrow - entry and detainer.
John Edward Gawf v. Jennifer Potts - entry and detainer.
Michael M. Harris v. Brett Russell and Brett's Dock Repair - small claims.
Protective Orders
Annie K. Inman v. Jessi Smith.
Annie K. Inman v. Angela Owens.
Marriages
Francisco Santana, 39, Tahlequah, and Maria N. Saldana-Munoz, 36, Tahlequah.
Michael Lee Alversoln, 41, Park Hill, and Jennifer Lynn Robberson, 38, Park Hill.
Hunter David Smith, 26, Tahlequah, and Hannah Eliese Earl, 23, Conroe.
Fire Runs
Dec. 29
Tahlequah FD: 1:20 p.m., MVC, Bryant Road and Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:49 p.m., fire alarm, 951 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:21 p.m., fire alarm, 111 Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:13 p.m., smoke investigation, Keeler Drive and 793 Road.
Dec. 30
Tahlequah FD: 5 a.m., EMS assist, 709 S. College Ave.
Death Notices
JOHNSON, William "Billy" Chester, 70, Tahlequah, retired security officer. Died Dec. 21. Visitation, Jan. 3, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Jan. 4, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Towie Cemetery.
CHRISTIE, Sam, 73, Tahlequah, nursery worker. Died Dec. 23. Visitation, Jan. 3, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Jan. 4, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Flute Springs Cemetery.
GREER, Michael Wayne, 45, Stilwell, machine operator for Schwan's Foods. Died Dec. 25. Funeral services, Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, 1:30 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.