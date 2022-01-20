Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Allen R. Robbins to Allen R. Robbins.
Glenn S. Leach to Brian Bowden.
Ann M. Davis to Zheng Shirley Lan.
Brauvin Investments, LLC to MDC Coast 12, LLC.
Felonies
Jonathan Ryan Isam - Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and malicious injury to property.
Misdemeanors
Jocelyn Bond - public intoxication.
Ezekel Thomas Mennecke - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and pubic intoxication.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Mikeal B. Dawes - breach of contract.
First National Bank of Fort Smith v. Eric Lee Nally - foreign judgment.
Rocket Mortgage, LLC v. Jerry J. Rivera, spouse if any of, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Unknown successors of Russell Davenport, spouse of Russell Davenport, John Doe, Jane Doe, Louise Kirk Bearpaw, spouse of Louise Kirk Bearpaw, Darlene Kirk Bynum, and spouse of Darlene Kirk Bynum - foreclosure.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. Daveda Gonzalez, Julio Salas-Gonzalez, unknown beneficiaries and assigns - condemnation.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. Candice Howell, unknown heirs and assigns, Curtis McKay, Rhonda L. McKay, and unknown heirs and assigns - condemnation.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. Craig C. Heidinger, Patricia Ann Heidinger, and unknown heirs and assigns - condemnation.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. Carrie Glossic, unknown beneficiaries and assigns, and Mr. Cooper Loan Service - condemnation.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. James W. Loftin, Jamie Yvone Loftin-Cole, and unknown heirs and assigns - condemnation.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. Larry G. Dickerson, Debra R. Dickerson, and unknown heirs and assigns - condemnation.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. James H. Parnell - condemnation.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. William Blake Harp, unknown heirs and assigns, unknown beneficiaries and assigns, and Truist Bank AKA Suntrust - condemnation.
Small Claims
Cheryl L. Hendrix and Dewey Hendrix v. Jeremy Crandall and Trina Crandall - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Ashley Dawn Osborn - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Jesse Jack Buel Fine v. Jennifer Rose Fine.
Marriages
Tristan Larrell Locust, 36, Tahlequah, and Leanna Renee Graves, 35, Alma.
Joshua Allen Cook, 23, Tahlequah, and Victoria Alexis Cook, 22, Tahlequah.
Tranh Van Pham, 50, Stilwell, and Hanh Kieu Le, 50, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
Jan. 18
Tahlequah FD: 12:04 p.m., outside fire, 16802 W. 780 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:16 p.m., service call, 24868 S. 470 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:55 p.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Jan. 19
Tahlequah FD: 1:46 a.m., MVA, East Allen Road and Highway 62.
Death Notices
SPENCER, Troy Wayne, 85, Tahlequah, operating engineer. Died Jan. 12. Visitation, Jan. 21, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Eureka Cemetery.
HENSON, Mary Ellen "Granny," 73, Hulbert, elementary teacher. Died Jan. 14. Visitation, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., Peggs Community Church. Burial at Keener Cemetery.
WELCH, Noah "Jug," 78, Muskogee, small engine mechanic. Died Jan. 14. Visitation, Jan. 20, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Jan. 21, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Keener Cemetery.
MCNABB, Tonya, 47, Muskogee, security guard. Died Jan. 9. Visitation, Jan. 20, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dry Creek. Funeral services, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., Dry Creek Community Building.
WALKER, Terry Kay, 65, Tahlequah, CNA. Died Jan. 14. Visitation, Jan. 21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
