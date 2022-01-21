Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tahlequah Habitat for Humanity to Stephanie J. Lewis.

Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Daniel Mead.

Civils

Jeffrey Curtis Matlock v. Gwendolyn Matlock and known and unknown heirs, successors - quiet title.

Small Claims

Pleasant View Apartments v. Larissa Ruth Waitts - entry and detainer.

Leonard Wilkins v. Cartayah Brown-entry & detainer.

Protective Orders

Pamela Fielden v. Richard Douglas Fielden.

Krystle E. Marshall v. Ronald Matthew Dyer.

Fire Runs

Jan. 19

Lowrey FD: 9:21 a.m., structure fire/grass fire, North 485 Road.

