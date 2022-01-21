Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tahlequah Habitat for Humanity to Stephanie J. Lewis.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Daniel Mead.
Civils
Jeffrey Curtis Matlock v. Gwendolyn Matlock and known and unknown heirs, successors - quiet title.
Small Claims
Pleasant View Apartments v. Larissa Ruth Waitts - entry and detainer.
Leonard Wilkins v. Cartayah Brown-entry & detainer.
Protective Orders
Pamela Fielden v. Richard Douglas Fielden.
Krystle E. Marshall v. Ronald Matthew Dyer.
Fire Runs
Jan. 19
Lowrey FD: 9:21 a.m., structure fire/grass fire, North 485 Road.
Commented
