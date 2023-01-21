Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marilyn F. Head to Marilyn F. Head.
Brian Michael Bardell to Samuel Bardell.
Cody Don Vance to Geppy & Co., LLC.
2245 Welling, LLC to Kalidy, LLC.
Breanna Renee Batey to Jim Denton.
Felonies
Logan Dewayne Horn - harboring fugitive from justice.
Christopher R. Lyons - burglary, second-degree.
Debbie Marie Orr - harboring fugitive from justice.
Misdemeanors
Brittany Rashel Childs - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Carmen Angelina Campos - reckless driving and resisting an officer.
Justin Kole Rohmann - public intoxication.
Tina Pauline Thompson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Charles Dwayne Thompson - assault and battery.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises v. Chad Honeycutt - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. John Robert Haynes - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Christopher Van Slambrock - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Buck Allen Wood - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Laura Sue Kerns - indebtedness.
TD Bank USA v. Anna Coleman - indebtedness.
Matthew Wyatt Allen v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
America's Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Dustin Otis Feemster - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Jordan Paige Tidwell - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Jasmine Zaring, Blake Potts, and all occupants of house - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Daniale R. East v. Tristan Thomas East.
Kianna Star Shelton v. Day Vann.
Divorces
Jason Ward Verbeck v. Angela Dawn Verbeck.
Marriages
Caleb Devin Crites, of Westville, and Violet Saffron Carter, of Westville.
Fire Runs
Jan. 17
Tahlequah FD: 9:12 a.m., MVA, 21732 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., 110 Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:22 p.m., vehicle fire, 129 W. Willis Road.
Jan. 18
Tahlequah FD: 6:07 a.m., smoke investigation, 600 E. Ward St.
Jan. 19
Tahlequah FD: 7:16 a.m., service call, 506 Academy St.
Death Notices
WRIGHT, Mary, 71, Tahlequah, certified nurses aid. Died Jan. 17. Visitation, Jan. 22, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Jan. 23, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
