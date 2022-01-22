Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Homes by Zenth, LLC to Randal F. Bodnar.
Garry Charles Gage to Gabriel M. Sweat.
Joe D. Felton to Justin Pace.
Garry Boring to David Pacheco.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Imhoff Contracting Services, LLC.
John Toombs to Joseph Denton.
Justin Copeland to Kimron Group, LLC.
Brian Miggletto to Luis A. Flores Cuellar.
Dwayne Lee Solenburg to Flint District Farms, LLC.
Shelly R. Bagwell to Gertrude Ann Falin.
Wesley K. Britton to Maury Pederson.
Misdemeanors
Thomas Leroy Seal Jr. - obstructing an officer and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Charles Dewitt Anderson - driving while under the influence of alcohol, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and open container alcohol.
Jennifer Renee Hance - malicious injury to property.
Chase Lutke - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Doyal Gene Spencer - public intoxication.
Civils
Melissa Carringer v. 357, Inc. DBA Reco Enterprises - friendly suit.
Joshua Paul Keith Pfeil v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Marriages
Juan Tovar Diosdado, 34, Navasota, and Yesenia Gonzalez, 26, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Joana Jasmine Nofire - failure to stop at stop sign.
Jasmine Legaya Smith - no seat belt.
Kylie Mechelle Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Susan Gail Cox - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stevin Mickale Frampton - reckless driving and no seat belt.
Gary Don Howe - no seat belt and driving under revocation.
Blane Howe - no seat belt.
Cheryl Denise Beaman - taxes due state.
Christopher Louis Russo - failure to yield from stop sign.
Jose M. Gonzalez Zuniga - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ezequiel Amaro Belmontes - no driver's license.
Felipe Luis - no driver's license.
Chouanhia Heu - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ashlyn Jade Guinn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Townsil Ray Lane - speeding 15 mph over.
Taylor James Madera - no driver's license.
Vechil Ray Eller - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Miguel Angel Hernandez - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Mary Jo Collins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mackenzie Fay Philpott - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Blakley Allen Burns - speeding 15 mph over.
Jennifer Ann Bekhti - speeding 15 mph over.
Raymond Wayne Hood - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Ericson Lloyd Parrish - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jonathan H. Edwards - no seat belt.
Chase Allen Vann - speeding 11-14 mph over, no security verification, and driving under revocation.
Lauren Mariah Baskin - taxes due state.
Jacob Austin Fields - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Joe Lamons - operating ATV on highway.
Fire Runs
Jan. 20
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., EMS assist, 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:05 p.m., smoke investigation, Cary Lane.
Jan. 21
Tahlequah FD: 3:55 a.m., structure fire, North Acuff Avenue.
Death Notices
RAINCROW, Ronnie Dean, 68, Park Hill, nursery worker. Died Jan. 14. Funeral services pending. Memorial service, Jan. 24, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.