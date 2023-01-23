Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kimberly Anderson to Robert Lewis.
Robert Raines to Johney Raines.
Gary W. Wood to Huberto Mojica Capuchino.
Henry J. Kulhanek to Joel Sabatucci.
Arlen David Fisher to Gina Landrum.
P&D Investment Properties, LLC to Senita Mapps.
Civils
Valori Shuckalosee and Thompson Hornett v. Bily J. Brown - quiet title.
Protective Orders
Sheila A. Carr v. Garrett Allen Fisher.
Colton Wayne Harbuck v. Derek Todd White.
Madelyn Anne Hankins v. John Robert Mitchell.
Fire Runs
Jan. 19
Tahlequah FD: 4 p.m., service call, 709 Brentwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:30 p.m., EMS assist/entry, 1405 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:36 p.m., structure fire, 19010 E. Patriot Way.
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 p.m., service call, 17263 W. Murrell Road.
Jan. 20
Tahlequah FD: 4:10 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:27 p.m., outside fire, East Downing Street and Nalley Road.
Jan. 21
Tahlequah FD: 8:31 a.m., MVA, Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Lowrey FD: 1:22 p.m., outside fire, East 640 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:48 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and First Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.