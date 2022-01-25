Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Alan R. Herrin to Alan R. Herrin.
Rosalee Trese Pickard to Harold J. Hoehle.
Matthew E. Boland to Teddy Abbott.
David Ritchie to Nathan M. Roche.
Misdemeanors
Jesus Esteban Cruz-Garcia - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Regina Renee Rodriguez - possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no security verification, and used vehicle or trailer-failure to obtain registration and title.
Tyler James Gorajewski - possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and operate vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.
Mahkenzie Faith Hohner - possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, posses schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Leonard Dean Chism - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Juan Alberto Banuelos - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and operate vehicle with any material or object so placed as to obstruct.
Civils
Indiana Dawn Marie Crabtree v. In re the name change - name change.
Selene Finance, L.P. v. Melinda Sunday, spouse of Melinda Sunday, John Doe and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Destiney Marcano - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Jaime Bradley - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Darrell Cypert - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Bethan Lacy Amodei - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Paul Wright - small claims.
Divorces
Brandon Clayton v. Delana Clayton.
Janet Houseberg v. Timothy W. Houseberg.
Marriages
Erik Thor Anderson, 31, Fort Gibson, and Macie Elena Two-Shields, 27, Fort Gibson.
Fire Runs
Jan. 21
Tahlequah FD: 11:13 p.m., MVA, North Water Avenue and Delaware Street.
Jan. 22
Tahlequah FD: 4:29 a.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and Woodard Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 1:48 p.m., vehicle fire, 808 Chapman Avenue.
Tahlequah FD; 2:03 p.m., gas leak, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.
Jan. 23
Tahlequah FD: 12 a.m., outside fire, 1515 S. Muskogee Ave.
Lowrey FD: 1:57 a.m., structure fire, East 670 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m., structure fire, East 730 Road and North 557 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:07 p.m., service call, 916 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:52 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:24 p.m., smoke investigation, 20927 S. Rand Ave.
