Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Wright Way Properties OK, LLC to Joe Schmidt.
John K. Johnson to Barbara A. Davis.
Bob Moore and Dorothy Moore Revocable Trust to Ray Thomas.
Hannah Gibson to Katie Chapman.
Civils
Genesis Recovery Services, Inc. v. Donald Leroy Rost - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Jacqueline Wyly - indebtedness.
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners v. Curtis McKay - condemnation.
Armanda Sue Coulter v. Tahlequah Hospital Authority - medical malpractice.
Writs of Habeas Corpus
Liam Wyatt Alexander v. In the matter of - writ of habeas corpus.
Protective Orders
Dawn Beverly Martin v. Perry Jay Fischer.
Hannah Lesh v. Clifford Johnson.
Fire Runs
Jan. 24
Tahlequah FD: 10:48 a.m., outside fire, 905 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:31 p.m., outside fire, 309 W. South St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:39 p.m., outside fire, 17512 W. Grandview Road.
