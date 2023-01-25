Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Laura Ann Losing to Travis Jacob Butler.
Santine Family Trust to Craig Moore.
Calling Humanity Corporation to Bart Ballew.
Betty Jo Corn to Kristen French.
Felonies
Christopher Wayne Smith - use of vehicle in discharge of weapon, possess firearm during commission of a felony, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer after former conviction of a felony, and malicious injury to property.
Christopher Andrew Loveall - possession of firearm after felony conviction and discharging firearms in a public place.
Robert William Leroy Gibson - possession of stolen vehicle.
John Robert Mitchell III - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Fire Runs
Jan. 25
Tahlequah FD: 10:19 a.m., alarm, 903 Coy Ave.
