Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gregory Simmons to Shannon Burkhart.
Marjorie Lee Phillips Trust to Janet Prewitt.
Lisa R. Snell to Jared W. Rosenberg.
Scott A. Miller to Danny Ray Campbell.
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Inc. to Darla A. McCarty.
Misdemeanors
Jacob Allen-Baker Rathburn - no driver's license and taxes due state.
Joshua Allen Moss - violation of protective order.
Shane Leon Wilson - possession of controlled dangerous substance and no driver's license.
Thomas Delaney McKinney - leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Diana Reyes-Aguilar - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Cruz Reyes-Aguilar - knowing concealing stolen property.
Civils
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Bart Hames, spouse, if any of, occupants of the premises, MCC Administration Corp., Daniel Brandstrom, and spouse, if any of - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Jacob A. Hair - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Melissa Dew - small claims.
Divorces
Christopher D. Crum v. Jessica L. Crum.
Fire Runs
Jan. 26
Tahlequah FD: 12:21 a.m., EMS assist, 12868 N. Webster Road.
