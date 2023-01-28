Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Enrique Sierra to Hector Miguel Vega Carbajal.
Traffic Report
Out of the 123 traffic tickets filed Jan. 23 through Jan. 25: 53 people had no seat belts; 35 people were speeding; 8 people had no security verification; 8 people were driving under suspension/revocation; 5 people were ticketed for taxes due state; 2 people had no driver's license; 1 person had no child restraint; 1 person had no motorcycle endorsement; 1 person had material improperly placed on vehicle windows; 1 person was speeding not reasonably or properly; 1 person allowed an unauthorized person to drive; 1 person violated driver's license restrictions; 1 person operated a wrecker without a license
Fire Runs
Jan. 25
Tahlequah FD: 12:56 p.m., EMS assist, 15346 N. Jarvis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5 p.m., alarm, 1206 S. Ross St.
Jan. 26
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 p.m., fire alarm, 2501 S. Muskogee Ave.
