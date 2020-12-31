Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Amy Retherford to Matthew Blake.
Mitchell Alan Gold to Marc Nichols.
David N. Koehn to Jude J. Hulbert.
Civils
Andrew Roach v. In re the name change - name change.
War Eagle Resort and Jeff Travis v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Larry Sisney v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Divorces
Nichole Marie Dickey v. Timothy Shaun Dickey.
Traffic Report
Joe Ellis Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brittney Leeann Bolding - no seat belt.
Corey James Hooper - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Joshua Don Tinsley - speed not reasonable and proper and no driver’s license.
Drew Barrett Dowling - driving left of center in marked zone.
Crystal Faith Eubanks - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Carrie Miychel Solenberg - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Madison Emily Weaver - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Desiree Gallup - no driver’s license.
Steven Robert Michael Thomas - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles E. Murdock - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wendell Lang Holcomb - driving under suspension.
Jimmie Lee Christy - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Alexander Sayre Ward - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Mark Seabolt - no seat belt and improper tag on vehicle.
Erica Ann Ralston - no seat belt.
Scott Coby Brinkley - no seat belt.
Grayson Jennifer Dawn Keele - no seat belt.
Elvin L. Phillips - no seat belt.
Taylor Deon Nail - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Mark Douglas Rowland - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Margaret Ann Buetzer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Katrina Fielden - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Valerie Annette Ray - left of center in no passing zone.
Taylor Thomas Janes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Linda Sue Daugherty - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rhonda Lynn Robison - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Dillon Michael McDaniel - no security verification and affixing improper license plate on vehicle.
Maximino Palacios Garcia - driving left on grades/with view obstructed.
Makayla Dawn Winsett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexander Bryan Adams - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ledezma Nestor J. Jimenez - speed not reasonable and proper.
Kymberlee Dawn Strickland - fail to keep in proper lane.
Anthony George Gomex - speed not reasonable and proper.
Monroe Colston - speeding 21-25 mph over and no security verification.
Kylee Bereann Wells - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Justin Wade Hooper - failure to yield from a private drive.
William J. Brown III - failure to yield from stop sign.
Lauro Flores-Quiroz - speeding 36-40 mph over, no driver’s license, and no security verification.
Christene Christie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Death Notices
MANER, Jesse Walter, 76, Manhattan, sanitation technician. Died Dec. 24. Visitation, Jan. 5, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 6, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment, 12 p.m. at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
ELLISON, Ronnie Frank, 72, Tahlequah. Died Dec. 23. Graveside service, Jan. 4, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
SISSOM, Wayne, 61, Hulbert, welder. Died Dec. 26. Visitation, Jan. 4, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 5, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at New Hope Cemetery.
HINDS, Lucille (Maher), 88, Tahlequah, Griffin Foods machine operator. Died Dec. 23. Visitation, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks.
