Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Braden Mosteller to Christopher M. Price.
Jesse M. Payton to Haley Dawn Cole.
Manuel Tafoya Jr. to Teresa Tafoya.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Holderbee Rentals, LLC.
Dani Haggard to Aleksandar Simovic.
Porshoua Y. Lee to Nong Yengcha Lor.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Marcus Haggard.
Thomas H. Tucker to Tyler Andrew Zaal.
Armstrong Bank to Holderbee Rentals, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Tracy Lynn Reinschmiedt - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Darius Ward Houston - possession of paraphernalia.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Cynthia M. Harrington - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Michael Balos - breach of contract.
Jerry Gatewood v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Deryl E. Saunders v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Aaron William Lingbeck v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Juniper Mortgage Loan Trust v. Patrick Lewis, John Doe, Spouse if any, of, and MCC Administration Corp. - foreclosure.
U.S. Bank v. Krystyna Marie Fowler - replevin.
Protective Orders
Christopher Avery Kennedy v. Lori Lee Vintges.
Divorces
Sheri Lynn Griffin v. Rocky J. Griffin.
Traffic Report
Mark Allen Haagen - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Eric Michael Shows - failure to keep in proper lane.
Steven Gary Brannon - taxes due state.
Gregorio Tinajero - speeding 15 mph over, no driver's license, and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Savanna Brooke Smith - speeding 15 mph over.
Trey Wayne Moore - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Cody Tyler Horlick - no seat belt.
Hunter Merle Burchett - no seat belt.
Carl Gene Barnett - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
John Coy Lee Thompson - no seat belt.
Jill Ann Tanyan - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Angeler S. Armstrong - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Nellie Jane Hitchcock - no seat belt.
Mellisa Ann Collins - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Nate Allen Fields - no seat belt.
David V. Manzitto - taxes due state.
Shelldon Lee Miggletto - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Andrew Tillman - no seat belt.
Benjamin Garcia - no seat belt.
Lane Aaron Johnson - no seat belt.
John Rylie Ladd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Michael Phillips - no seat belt.
Navarro Fabian Lopez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Samuel Lee Hale - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Toby Owens - violation of license restriction.
Joey R. Bradford - driving under suspension.
Tucker James Edmonson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Daniel Jordan Stone - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Kamie Bolding - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Carrie Renee Wright - no seat belt.
Eric James Thomas - no seat belt.
Oscar Ayala - no seat belt.
Martha Lanelle McCully - no seat belt.
Crystal L. Harris - no seat belt.
Stacey Smith - open container alcohol.
Robert Bartholomew - no seat belt.
Joni Lorene Pitts - no seat belt.
Bradley Jordan Eagle Tate - no seat belt.
Clifton Wayne Carter - no seat belt.
Gene Paul Wilson - no seat belt.
Candice LeeAnn Edwards - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jesse Lee McQueen - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kalen Jordan Backwater - failure to stop at red light and taxes due state.
Krey Dawson Lee Honeycutt - no seat belt.
Brandi Allison Calhoon - no seat belt.
Dennis Jay Hamby - no seat belt.
Jimikay Gray - taxes due state.
Johnny Keith Murphy - speed not reasonable and proper.
Fire Runs
Jan. 27
Tahlequah FD: 12:56 p.m., structure fire, Highway 51 and South 430 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:49 p.m., vehicle fire, Log Store North.
Jan. 28
Tahlequah FD: 3:55 a.m., EMS assist, South 520 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:17 a.m., EMS assist, West 733 Road.
