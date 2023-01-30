Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Linda K. Love to 4th Main Construction, LLC.
Gene John Kozlowski Jr. to Aaron B. Tomlin.
Fire Runs
Jan. 27
Tahlequah FD: 5:03 p.m., MVC, Guinn Avenue and First Street.
Jan. 28
Tahlequah FD: 8:34 p.m., structure fire, 505 May Ave.
Jan. 29
Tahlequah FD: 1:08 a.m., local EMS assist, 633 Green Country Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:40 a.m., EMS assist,, 2101 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:03 p.m., structure fire, 403 W. Delaware St.
Jan. 30
Tahlequah FD: 8:19 a.m., structure fire, 26263 S. 460 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.