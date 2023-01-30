Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Linda K. Love to 4th Main Construction, LLC.

Gene John Kozlowski Jr. to Aaron B. Tomlin.

Fire Runs

Jan. 27

Tahlequah FD: 5:03 p.m., MVC, Guinn Avenue and First Street.

Jan. 28

Tahlequah FD: 8:34 p.m., structure fire, 505 May Ave.

Jan. 29

Tahlequah FD: 1:08 a.m., local EMS assist, 633 Green Country Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 5:40 a.m., EMS assist,, 2101 Larry Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 1:03 p.m., structure fire, 403 W. Delaware St.

Jan. 30

Tahlequah FD: 8:19 a.m., structure fire, 26263 S. 460 Road.

Tags

Trending Video