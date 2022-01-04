Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Aelena Collinson to Matthew Lowery.
Sylvia McDowell to Sylvia McDowell.
Frank J. Briscoe to State of Oklahoma.
Crowe Investment Co. to State of Oklahoma.
William Wesley Sherrick Intervivos Trust to State of Oklahoma.
Larry Douglas Thompson to Betty I. Bates.
Jackie Willis to Amador Landaverde Sierra.
Tyler Edward Tait to Kenneth M. Willis.
Carol O. Kelley Revocable Trust to Vivian Kroeger.
Joseph J. Corgiat to Tullis Development, LLC.
Wilson and Inez Peace Revocable Trust to Mark Alan Herrin.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Frederick Warren Skinner.
Minor Properties, LLC to Gaske Enterprises, LLC.
Karen Sue Money Bull to Tony Davis.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Justin M. Brown - indebtedness.
J. Cody Bartmess v. Grand River Dam Authority - administrative appeal.
Small Claims
Alboyst Rentals v. Teresa Davis - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Paul Leonard Dunbar, 82, Claremore, and Sharon Kay Hays, 75, Claremore.
Fire Runs
Dec. 30
Tahlequah FD: 1:57 p.m., CO check, 914 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:20 p.m., MVC, Mimosa Lane and Highway 62/82 Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 7:39 p.m., MVC, Highway 82 and Highway 51 Spur.
Tahlequah FD: 9:15 p.m., outside fire, 17200 W. Grandview Road.
Dec. 31
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 a.m., fire alarm, 3377 Cherokee Springs Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 2:44 p.m., MVC, Highway 82 and East 690 Road.
Jan. 1
Tahlequah FD: 2:36 a.m., MVA, 14968 N. Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 12:11 p.m., elevator incident, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:24 p.m., MVC, S.H. 51 and Eldon Hill.
Tahlequah FD: 4:47 p.m., smoke investigation, Downing Street and Bliss Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:24 p.m., fire, 200 S. Seminole Ave.
Jan. 2
Tahlequah FD: 3:16 a.m., fire alarm, 22432 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 6:37 p.m., smoke investigation/outside fire, West Allen Road and North Bryant Road.
Death Notices
ADAMSON, Deborah Jean, 63, Tahlequah school bus driver. Died Dec. 28. Graveside services, Jan. 7, 2 p.m., Crittenden Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
