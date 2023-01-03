Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Landmark Rental Property, LLC.
BTS Properties, LLC to Kenneth J. Machan.
Tammy L. Hall to Terry Don Keys.
Farris Michael Stevens to Ronnie Gene Hendrickson.
Yvonne Scott to Jared Scott.
Theodore Garcia to Jonathan Hamilton O'Neal.
Melanie Ann Moden to Kendall Harris.
Payne Operating Company, LLC to Joshua Nipper.
Jerry R. Sorick to Larry D. Wilson.
Rex Jordan to John Chapman Young.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Ashley Lamb - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Tracy Lord - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Luis Lopez Torres - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Jesus Artemio Rodriguez - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Tyree R. Parker - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Tracy Sue Peden - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Melissa Gail Funburg - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Anna Rose Paine - indebtedness.
Glenda J. Cobb v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Patricia Davis v. University Park Skilled Nursing, John Doe, and Jane Doe - petition for judgment.
In the matter of v. Lucian Carter Manus-Gay - name change.
Brian Miggletto and April Miggletto v. James Edward Beck, Chasity Lynn Beck, Beck Holdings, LLC, Oklahoma Tax Commission, Chuck Eastham, and Arvest Bank - foreclosure.
Small Claims
East Star Properties v. Derick Davis and Cinnamon Davis - eviction.
East Star Properties v. Amanda White - eviction.
Divorces
Terry Bruce Noble v. Julie Ann Noble.
Marriages
Seth Jerret Newsome, 19, Sawyer, and Leighton Maddox Bearpaw, 19, Sawyer.
Fire Runs
Jan. 1
Tahlequah FD: 12:48 a.m., outside fire, Keetoowah Street and Cherokee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 1:29 a.m., MVA, 21555 Coffee Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:44 a.m., MVA, Fourth Street and Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:32 a.m., fire alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 p.m., outside fire, 1125 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:24 p.m., grass fire, East Murrell Road and South Park Hill Road.
Jan. 2
Tahlequah FD: 6:37 p.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:50 p.m., service call, 2015 Aspen Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.