Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy Lee Hicks Jr. to Dalton McCullar.
Bobbie O’Field to Darrel W. O’Field.
RGR, Inc to Carlile R. Roberts.
Carlile R. Roberts to Muskogee 600, LLC.
Marietta R. Wilson to Atit Aphithip.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Gerald Nooner.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, LLC v. Marcie Adamson - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, LLC v. Cynthia M. Harrington - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Melissa K. Cluck - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Alicia Gourd - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Sarah E. Woolard - indebtedness.
Michael Shearer v. Joseph Gibson - breach of contract.
Gary Wayne Bass v. Erica Nicole Cypress - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Trinidad Salas - petition for judgment.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Kelsey Williams - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Nona McHenry v. Rodney Orris Hiatt.
Traffic Report
Deatra Lei Scott - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Fernando Rubio Iglecias - no driver’s license.
Darrell LeForce - driving under suspension.
Justin Lee Garner - driving under suspension.
Johnny Lee Gawf - left of center in no passing zone.
Andrea Jean Barber - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Ashley Nacole Wisby - speeding 36-40 mph over and no seat belt.
Thomas Joseph Lawless - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bobby Lee Pointer - no security verification.
Elizebeth Ann Vance - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joseph Allen Wickliffe - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dan Quinton Vivion - taxes due state.
Dennis Eugene Close - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Antonine Randnicco Williams - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Nicholas Ray Bogart - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Austin Ray Fuson - no seat belt.
Becky Jean Berry - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sandra Kay Freeman - taxes due state.
Hunter Blake Cookson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Ericka Lyn Downey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jacob Edward Dickerson - speeding 15 mph over.
Michael Hill Wright - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Elizabeth Ruth Cagle - expired registration.
Michael Lee Scott - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Brian Patrick Gregory - no security verification, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and taxes due state.
Chloe E. Kellner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Paul Edward Trapp - no security verification.
Jaedynn L. Scott - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Grant W. Sharp - no seat belt.
Cody Allen Marsh - no seat belt.
Ashleigh Nicole Teague - no seat belt.
Kristopher Tyrell White - no seat belt.
Carl Lee Dallis - no seat belt.
Jerry Wayne Bruner - driving under revocation and no seat belt.
Jonathan Matthew Pilcher - no seat belt.
Sarah Lou Haney - no seat belt.
Kyle James Sherley - no seat belt.
Serenity Rae Carter - no seat belt.
Amy Joe Meigs - failure to stop at red light and taxes due state.
Cody Marshall Nottingham - no seat belt and expired registration.
Billy Ray Nottingham - no seat belt.
Ruth Anne Keeley - speeding 15 mph over.
Jacqueline Rene Wolf - no seat belt.
Jonathan Clark Davis - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chad Lee Riley - expired registration.
Anna Katherine Fields - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Evan Timothy Wise - speed not reasonable and proper.
Veronica Michelle Raley - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Nick Allen Mabray - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joe Dale Chandler - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Samuel James David Paine - improper equipment.
Kayce Jennifer O’Field - failure to stop at red light.
Corey Williams McCarty - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Guy Sherrill Caughron - failure to stop at red light.
Crystal Gale Allen - driving under suspension.
Dena Lou Ross - passing in no passing zone.
Jesse Alan Beavers - driving under revocation.
Jason Michael Kirk - speeding 15 mph over.
Randal Alan Sherron - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chase Dylan Walker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Trent Dakota Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Edward J. Gregory - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nathan Daniel Culpepper - no seat belt.
Jackson Lane Tarrance - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Joshua Darrell Schoonover - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Harley Ann Raskey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dakota Dale Kimberlin - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Colten Ray Burk - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Amari Nigee Hardwick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Noel Wolfe - no seat belt.
Lynda Joyce Keith - no seat belt.
Curtis Glenn Carver - no seat belt.
Tonya Francine McDowell - taxes due state.
Nathaniel Alan Floyd - no seat belt and expired registration.
Fire Runs
Dec. 31
Tahlequah FD: 11:13 a.m., structure fire, 17002 W. 732 Road.
Jan. 1
Tahlequah FD: 1:15 a.m., electrical hazard, South West Avenue and Morris Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 7:50 a.m., EMS assist/cardiac arrest, 706 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:03 a.m., EMS assist, 2142 Mahaney Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 2:36 p.m., MVC, 2407 S. Muskogee Ave.
Jan. 2
Tahlequah FD: 2:44 p.m., smoke investigation, Highway 51 Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., EMS assist, 17810 W. Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., odor, West Allen Road and North Vinita Avenue.
Jan. 3
Tahlequah FD 3:40 p.m., service call, 324 S. College Ave.
Jan. 4
Tahlequah FD: 7:38 a.m., MVC, South 490 Road and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:26 a.m., MVA, 412 W. Allen Road.
Death Notices
TAVENER, Donna Marie, 71, Tahlequah, Child Nutrition Secretary. Died Dec. 25. Graveside service, Jan. 4, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery, Green Country Funeral Home.
