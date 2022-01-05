Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Chris Boydstun to Chris G. Boydstun.
Matthew Shawn Rowan to Roger Owens.
Austin L. Bennett to Jeffry B. Bennett.
Lester James Dibble to Lester James Dibble Jr.
Lyle Davidson to Kenneth Hudson.
David Walkingstick to David Walkingstick.
Travis R. Cohron to Kellie Kirkpatrick.
C.B. Abel to Madyson B. Snow.
Brooke Scott to Jonathan C. Davis.
Morgan T. Lewis to Jennifer C. Wilkie.
Civils
Northeastern Health System v. Kasey Harless - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. George Phillips - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Jabree Dale Wood - indebtedness.
Garrett Barnett v. Known and unknown heirs, Lillie M. Angelo, O.C. Angelo, Helen Maxine Jones, and Betty Lou Fisher - quiet title.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Lonnie Gilbert Hammond - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Bryan Dean Rinehart - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Nathan Andrew Williams - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Lisa Lee Farrow - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Michael James Desantis - petition for judgement.
Protective Orders
Laura Gideon v. Steven Lee Chism.
Ashley Renae Flute v. Lyle Ray Teehee.
Adam James Ehrhardt v. Robert Kale House.
Marriages
Kenneth Doyle Matthews, 42, Ponca City, and Rebekah Marie Boyd, 30, Ponca City.
Egzon Pllana, 23, Tahlequah, and Macy Melissa Martinez, 23, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Jan. 3
Tahlequah FD: 7:16 p.m., smoke investigation, 234 N. Bluff Ave.
Jan. 4
Tahlequah FD: 3:36 a.m., structure fire, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 6:08 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and West Allen Road.
