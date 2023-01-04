Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marcus Haggard to David M. Auguston.
David M. Auguston to Kaying Lee Yang.
Matthew Dean Vickers to Vickers Trust.
Paul Goodwin to Dylan Troy Cusick.
Civils
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Alissa Dawn Jones - indebtedness.
Deonna Murphy v. In re the name change - name change.
Joe Quick v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Misty Edwards v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Christine Wright - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Cooper Day - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Littleton Enterprises v. Christopher Thompson and Beatrice Thompson - entry and detainer.
AKJ Design, LLC v. All Stores, LLC, John Collins, and Pauline Johnson - small claims.
Protective Orders
Chasidi Simpson v. Ryon Steeley.
Marriages
Rolando Ramirez Garcia, 32, Tahlequah, and Sherrie Louise Miller, 41, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Jan. 3
Tahlequah FD: 4:22 p.m., fire alarm, 3229 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:32 p.m., vehicle fire, Shawnee Street and Muskogee Avenue.
Jan. 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:57 a.m., EMS/fall, 202 Greentree Drive.
Death Notices
TROUTMAN, Mattie K., 90, retired Port Lake Charles personal director. Died Dec. 28. Funeral services were Jan. 3 at Go Ye Village Chapel. Green Country Funeral Home.
MAYHUGH, Carl Lee, 73, construction contractor. Died Dec. 31. Green Country Funeral Home.
BLISS, Joyce K., 82, Former Cherokee County assistant director of Emergency Management team. Died Dec. 28. Funeral services were Jan. 4, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
MONTGOMERY, Rainey "Bertie," 87, Home Health aid. Died Dec. 25. Graveside services were Jan. 3 at Caney Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
HAKES, Annette, 62, Hulbert, teacher's aid. Died Dec. 29. Funeral services, Jan. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Henson Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.