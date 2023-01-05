Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Everett Gullett to Randy Lee Hallmark.
Gerald L. Fuller to Kristal Campbell.
Gerald Childers to Charley E. Oliver Jr.
James I. Phillips to Kandace L. Haulmark.
Sara B. Buchanan to Peterson Family Trust.
Charles D. Anderson to Peterson Family Trust.
Kathy Davis to Stacy Alsworth.
Colby Brown to Willa Ryan.
Felonies
Daniel Clayton Clenney - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence, domestic abuse - assault and battery, carrying firearm while under the influence, and resisting an officer.
Krystyl Rumery - bringing contraband into penal institution, domestic abuse - assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
Misdemeanors
Vince Marvin Wilmoth - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
John Wesley Townshend - obstructing an officer.
Kherson-Charles Kaball Madison - malicious injury to property.
Dana Jean Smith - driving under the influence and failure to signal turn.
Civils
Siewe Siewe v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Cooper Day - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Ahmed K. Alshami - indebtedness.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Cord A. Lowery and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Alvin Lee Hendrix and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Deborah Cline and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Michael Morton - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Teressa Elizabeth Luna - small claims.
Protective Orders
Jadyn Gabrielle Dawson v. Kimberly Dawn Dawson.
Fire Runs
Jan. 5
Tahlequah FD: 6:58 a.m., public service, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:07 a.m., public service, 606 W. Downing St.
