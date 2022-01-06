Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to McCaleb Homes, Inc.
Betty J. Craig to Tracy R. Bowlware.
William Freeman Holderbee Sr. to Chai Yang.
Leslie Davenport to Lija Granan.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Johnny Deaton.
Roy Spencer to Breanna Schnitzer.
Charlie Eugene Holderbee to Charles Knifechief.
Billy L. Ford to Sang Yang.
Billy L. Ford to Jerry Pruitt.
Terry D. Warren to William Roger Ridgeway Revocable Trust.
Jacquelyn D. Khilling to Dewayne Higgins.
Dewayne Higgins to Jacquelyn D. Khilling.
Bryan Smith to Kimberly Ann Matheny.
Kyle Talor to Ellen L. Hayes.
U.S. Bank National Association to Sherriel L. Fiedler.
Civils
Jason Falk v. Lane Hall - automobile negligence.
Northeastern Health System v. Amber Sue McGhee - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Brian Wade Osburn - small claims.
Property Solutions Management v. Jonathan Ryan Isam - entry and detainer.
Paternity
Colleen Nicole Edenson v. Amos Wayne Walkingstick - paternity.
Fire Runs
Jan. 5
Lowrey FD: 4:19 p.m., outside fire, East 598 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:27 p.m., EMS assist, 21761 S. 523 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:17 p.m., alarm, Holiday Inn Express.
Jan. 6
Tahlequah FD: 5:26 a.m., outside fire, East 796 Road and Welling Road.
