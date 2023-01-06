Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Daniel M. Brewer to Wayne R. Dean.
H&C Holdings, LLC Series 1 to James Albert Davis.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to John E. Lee.
C.J.S. & M Inc. to Calvin Taylor.
David Huffman to Mason G. Moyer.
James V. Rogers to Cherokee Nation.
Dennis Rivero to Chad Humphrey.
Vincent Ozaeta to Vincent James Ozaeta and Katrina Lynn Ozaeta.
Patrick Jay Freeman to Amanda Howard.
K-Mac Enterprises Inc. to K-Mac Property Holdings, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Dana Jean Smith - driving under the influence and failure to signal turn.
Civils
Citibank v. George A. Wilson - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Kristy S. Fair - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Luis Sarabia - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Mikayla McGoldrick - indebtedness.
Dianna Lee Davis Anno and revocable trust v. Jessie James Anno and James Mitchell Anno - quiet title.
Bank of America v. Andrea M. Renfrow - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Jasmine Lane - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Terry Dean Roeder - small claims.
Vickie Sue Nofire v. Michael Guinn, Carolyn Guinn, and all other occupants of - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
Jan. 5
Tahlequah FD: 2:21 p.m., lift assist, 1275 Billy Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 5:06 p.m., structure fire, 200 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:12 p.m., alarm, 736 Road.
Death Notices
OSAGWE, Steven Ross, 79, Tahlequah, minister. Died Jan. 2. No services planned at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.
ROCK, Elsie Marie, 90, Tahlequah, custodian. Died Jan. 1. Visitation, Jan. 9, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Jan. 10, 1 p.m., McClain Cemetery in Locust Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.