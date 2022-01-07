Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ronnie B. Downing to William Kelly Downing.
Felonies
Sheila Jeanne Carr - second-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Sylria Pizana - failure to compel child to attend school.
Juan Velazquez-Martinez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
Kevin Jason Daugherty v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver’s license appeal.
Larry Johnsey v. Burnt Cabin Rural Water District - petition for judgment.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Chad A. Dick - petition for judgement.
Protective Orders
William R. Morris v. William Alexander Morris and William Logan Shawn Morris.
Deena Hill v. Joseph Miles Hill.
Marriages
Matthew Logan Helton, 30, Hulbert, and Claire Grace Duvall, 22, Fort Smith.
Traffic Report
Belle Daniels - no seat belt.
Jennifer Marie Anderson - driving under suspension.
William K. Garrison - no seat belt.
Joshua George Hammons - no seat belt.
Sheridan Makenzi Fox - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Terese Marie Deckard - speed not reasonable and proper.
Juan Alberto Banuelos - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Colton James Thomas Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Blake Austin Wolfe - no seat belt.
Tiffany Leigh Coones - no seat belt.
Sarah Jo Barnes - no seat belt.
Johnny Edward Rockwell - no seat belt.
Sally Jane Orcutt - no seat belt.
Alexandrea Danelle Gray - no seat belt.
Norman Dale Sloan - driving under revocation.
Monte Wallace Arkeketah - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Amanda Christine Merchant - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Felecia Dean Reed - inattentive driving.
Alex Kahne Ramirez - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Ashley Betty Miller - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lee Elliott Ferrier - failure to stop at red light.
Averi Lynn Allen - speeding 26-30 mph over and no security verification.
Joseph Shane Mashburn - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Linda Denise Crain - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bailey Jordan Tiger - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Raynard Burger - no driver’s license.
Jennifer Rose Potts - failure to yield from county road.
Colleen Edenson - no driver’s license.
Lauriano Martinez - no driver’s license.
Steven Henry Thatcher - driving under revocation.
Justin Ledbetter - no security verification and driving under suspension.
Donald Vernon Sellman - driving under revocation.
Rick Steven Ensminger - driving under revocation.
Kyle D. Jones - no security verification, no driver’s license, and taxes due state.
Raymond S. Hendrix - no seat belt.
Christopher Michael Huber - no seat belt.
Zachary Eugene Sweet - passing in a no passing zone.
Fire Runs
Jan. 6
Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:34 p.m., outside fire, 1201 W. First St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:09 p.m, outside fire, 1390 N. Heritage Lane.
Jan. 7
Tahlequah FD: 3:08 a.m., outside fire/control burn, 1571 N. Douglas Ave.
Death Notices
ROZELL, Dr. Kyle Austin, 41, Park Hill, veterinarian. Died Jan. 6. Funeral service, Jan. 10, 11 a.m., Cornerstone Fellowship. Green Country Funeral Home.
PIPPIN, Kaden Asa, 19, Park Hill, furniture delivery worker. Died Jan. 2. Funeral service, Jan. 8, 1 p.m., Keys First Baptist Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
