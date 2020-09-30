Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Roger Alan Sego II to Patricia Windes Revocable Trust.
Mary Ann Seago to Patricia Windes Revocable Trust.
Bill John Baker II to Sara L. Swaim.
Billy Vinson to Roger L. Tylkowski.
Susan Pierce to Floyd Henry.
Sharp Country Recreation, LLC to Kelly Beesley.
Paul Stephen Mattox to Garett Jacob Willis.
Kathy Ilene Porter to Sheila Scott.
Stephanie Hathcoat to Christopher Sugar.
Felonies
Eli William Teague - forcible sodomy.
Misdemeanors
Michael Lee Wing - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Noma Lee Rolland - assault and battery.
David Weaver - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
Nathan Roy Hartsoe v. In the Matter of - name change.
Fire Runs
Sept. 29
Tahlequah FD: 5:27 p.m., alarm, 1620 Clayton Drive.
Death Notices
CHAMPLAIN, Timothy Wayne, 60, Park Hill, caregiver. Died Sept. 24. No services planned.
SNOW, Alfred Columbus, 66, Westville, machinist. Died Sept. 29. Graveside service, Oct. 2, 2 p.m., Blue Springs Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
BUCKHORN, Jim “Leonard”, 77, Kansas, welder. Died Sept. 28. Visitation, Oct. 4, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Oct. 5, 1 p.m., Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.