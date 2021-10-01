Court Report
Warranty Deeds
April Hennessee to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Peggy McCoy to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Zane T. Yancy to Jamil Jaser.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Cole Ryan Whitekiller - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Katie Laine Manley - indebtedness.
Robert Earl Sullivan v. Mark Turner and Green Mountain Farms, Inc. - breach of contract.
Writs of Habeas Corpus
Natasha Downing v. Brandon Downing.
Divorces
Latara Lace Brown-Martinez v. David Louis Martinez.
Marriages
Alan Herbert Brown Jr., 64, Lawton, and Cynthia Myrhl Keel, 66, Vian.
Fire Runs
Sept. 29
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., outside fire, 129 W. Willis Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.