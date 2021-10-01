Court Report

Warranty Deeds

April Hennessee to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.

Peggy McCoy to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.

Zane T. Yancy to Jamil Jaser.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Cole Ryan Whitekiller - indebtedness.

Bank of America v. Katie Laine Manley - indebtedness.

Robert Earl Sullivan v. Mark Turner and Green Mountain Farms, Inc. - breach of contract.

Writs of Habeas Corpus

Natasha Downing v. Brandon Downing.

Divorces

Latara Lace Brown-Martinez v. David Louis Martinez.

Marriages

Alan Herbert Brown Jr., 64, Lawton, and Cynthia Myrhl Keel, 66, Vian.

Fire Runs

Sept. 29

Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., outside fire, 129 W. Willis Road.

Tags

Trending Video