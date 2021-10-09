Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael M. Cathey to Kristopher G. Elliott.
Felonies
Douglas David Thibodeaux - procuring minor to participate in child pornography.
Misdemeanors
Brandi Howard - accessory after the fact of a sex offender violations.
Civils
Estate of Norman T. Fisher v. Estate of Corene Fisher - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
S.R. Properties, LLC., Mark W. Hodson, and Elaine Hodson v. Erin Lee Temple - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Sheri Cartwright v. David Cartwright.
Marriages
Terry Eugene Steward, 54, Kansas, and Brenda Kay Brown, 64, Kansas.
Traffic Report
Crystal Suzette Morgan - no driver's license.
Richard Ray Bagwell - following too closely.
Aaron Eagle Fischer - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stephania K. Parker - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Leah Geneva Wildcat - no seat belt.
Robert Lance Williams - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dennis C. Springwater - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shane Glen Roberson - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Kaleb Dean Bridges - speeding 15 mph over and no security verification.
Tyler Jeffrey O'Connell - no seat betl.
Scott Allen Cogdill - no seat belt.
Brody Ray Younger - no seat belt.
Matthew Clayton Stephens - no seat belt.
Celsey Leeann Stopp - no seat belt.
Kaitlyn Marie Sanders - no seat belt.
Wesley Colten Starr - no seat belt.
Xavin Ray Lackey - no seat belt.
Kendall R. Hansen - no set belt.
Johnathan Edward Hill O'Neal - no seat belt.
Garrett Brody Thompson - no seat belt.
Jasique Jean Gray - no seat belt and operate a motor vehicle without valid driver's license.
Tyrel Webb Gray - open container alcohol.
Kyle James Wayne Ray - no seat belt.
Destiny Sue Anderson - no seat belt.
Steven Allan English - no seat belt.
Colton Nicholas Johnson - no seat belt.
Douglas Brent Harreld - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dennis Brad Cone - no seat belt.
Cesar Sierra - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Lee Allen - no seat belt.
Daniel Nava - no driver's license.
Molly Jean Helm - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cheyenne Marie Leppke - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Jason Morgan - no driver's license and taxes due state.
Charles Franklin Hall - no seat belt.
Kenneth Ward Ryals - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Tracy Lyn Tiger - no seat belt.
Stacy Renay Sharette - no seat belt and operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Trista Ann Hendricks - no seat belt and no security verification.
Rodney Keith Carey - no seat belt.
Junior Lee McKenzie - failure to stop at red light.
Akpo Ovie Oruru - failure to stop at red light.
Amber Lynne Triplett - failure to stop at red light.
Keith Leon Blansett - failure to stop at red light.
James Bruce Bywater - no seat belt.
Billy Jack Beason - no seat belt and failure to stop at red light.
Travis Sheldon Ball - speeding 15 mph over.
Tina Deanna Daniels - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Theophilus James Mollie Jr. - driving under revocation and no security verificaiton.
Johnny Mark Kirk - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kylie Nakkia Stilwell - speeding 16-20 mph over and expired registration.
Mac W. Martin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brentley Paige Karnes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jesse Ray Townsend - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Seth Taylor Coon - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jennifer Lynn Smith - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kevin Michael Sovo - speeding 11-14 mph over. Paul Brian Roche - taxes due state.
Dalton Lee Strickland - no seat belt.
Lane Fulton Hutchison - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 7
Tahlequah FD: 11:53 a.m., service call, Oakridge Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 12:37 p.m., fire alarm, 16947 W. Cherokee St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:28 p.m., MVA, 22114 S. Baldhill Road.
Oct. 8
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 a.m., vehicle fire, East Ross Street.
Death Notices
DOBSON, William Lonnie, 74, Hulbert, upkeep and maintenance mechanic. Died Oct. 6. Graveside service, Oct. 11, 10 a.m., Hulbert City Cemetery.
LE, Ri, 65, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 6. Mass, Oct. 9, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa.
TRANG, Nghia, 65, Tahlequah, manicurist. Died Oct. 5. Mass, Oct. 9, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa.
MORRIS, Jon Lawrence, 48, Tahlequah, logistician. Died Oct. 6. Memorial service, Oct. 10, 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery.
BOWLIN, Jerry D, 84, Hulbert, adoption specialist. Died Oct. 5. Funeral service, Oct. 8, 11 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
CLOUD, Ethan Carl, 45, Tahlequah, retail worker. Died Oct. 4. No services planned.
REYNOLDS, Carl Jr., 81, Tahlequah, computer programer. Died Oct. 3. No services planned.
DYE, Cheyenne "Lolo" Denise, 25, Tahlequah, Starbucks barista. Died Oct. 5. Visitation, Oct. 10, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Oct. 11, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahelquah City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.