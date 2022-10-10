Court Report
Civils
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Michael McClure - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Gregory A. Stone - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rocky Craig - indebtedness.
UHG I, LLC v. Mark Kyle Mitchell - indebtedness.
Regions Bank v. Andrea Johnson - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Steve Silcox - small claims.
Protective Orders
Andrea Blood v. Jason Norseworthy.
Marriages
Laura Kathleen Corn, of Tahlequah, and David Scott Kooy, of Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 7
Tahlequah FD: 2:25 p.m., sick person, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:11 p.m., MVC, East Downing Street and North East Avenue.
Lowrey FD: 6:58 p.m., emergency medical response, East 640 Road.
Oct. 8
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., outside fire, 15474 W. Meadow View Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 8:16 p.m., sick person, 125 E. Chickasaw St.
Oct. 9
Lowrey FD: 6:16 p.m., emergency medical response, North 690 Road.
Death Notices
JORDAN, Ruby Jewel, 96, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 6. Visitation, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Oct. 14, 10 a.m., Holland Cemetery.
