Court Report

Civils

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Michael McClure - indebtedness.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Gregory A. Stone - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rocky Craig - indebtedness.

UHG I, LLC v. Mark Kyle Mitchell - indebtedness.

Regions Bank v. Andrea Johnson - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Diamond Finance v. Steve Silcox - small claims.

Protective Orders

Andrea Blood v. Jason Norseworthy.

Marriages

Laura Kathleen Corn, of Tahlequah, and David Scott Kooy, of Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Oct. 7

Tahlequah FD: 2:25 p.m., sick person, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 3:11 p.m., MVC, East Downing Street and North East Avenue.

Lowrey FD: 6:58 p.m., emergency medical response, East 640 Road.

Oct. 8

Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., outside fire, 15474 W. Meadow View Lane.

Tahlequah FD: 8:16 p.m., sick person, 125 E. Chickasaw St.

Oct. 9

Lowrey FD: 6:16 p.m., emergency medical response, North 690 Road.

Death Notices

JORDAN, Ruby Jewel, 96, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 6. Visitation, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Oct. 14, 10 a.m., Holland Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Video