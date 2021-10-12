Court Report
Felonies
Candace Nicole Nutting - assault and battery upon a police officer.
Misdemeanors
Joseph Anthony Michael Rush - public intoxication.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. Richard Dobson - indebtedness.
Small Claims
David Starr and Joyce E. Starr v. Leanna A. Levaldo, John Redman, and all other occupants of - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Skyler Roblez v. David Ruiz Gonzalez.
Divorces
Jennifer Champlain-Coley v. Adam Benjamin Coley.
Skyler Reeder v. Ross William Reeder.
Fire Runs
Oct. 8
Tahlequah FD: 4:11 p.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:08 p.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Oct. 9
Tahlequah FD: 7:26 p.m., motor vehicle accident, 1701 Park Hill Rd.
Oct. 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:58 p.m., outside fire, E. Willis Rd. and S. Park Hill Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., service call, 267 Hickory Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 9:19 a.m., outside fire, W. 770 Rd. and S. Butler Rd.
Oct. 11.
Tahlequah FD: 1 a.m., fire alarm, Park Hill Baptist Church.
Traffic Report
Robert William Leroy Gibson - auto transportation exceeds proper length.
Timothy Wayne Brawdyl - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Elizabeth J. Glover - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeffrey Robert Sumpter - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jacqueline Jean Jenkins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shannon Lee Barnes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kang Ying Chen - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tommy Vinh Tran - speeding 15 mph over.
Frances Elizabeth Didusch - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Isabel Manola Vannarath - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dale Lawrence Ford Jr. - speeding 15 mph over.
Tony Paul McClure - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Michael Todd Mose - no seat belt and driving under revocation.
Amanda Elaine Goins - no seat belt and open container alcohol.
Jose Luis Garcia - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Richard Kyle Hennessee - taxes due state.
Anthony Merlin-Francis Moreno - driving under suspension.
Sally Juliene Tannehill - speeding 16-20 mph over, no seat belt, and operate a motor vehicle with obstructed view.
Alfonso Medina - no seat belt.
Jonathan Ignacio Hurtado - driving left of center in marked zone.
Robert Vincent Hudson - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Brandon Michael Taylor - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Marshal Eli Settles - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeffery Lee Brackett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel Bennett Linville - speeding 15 mph over, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Claire Elizabeth Parker - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Gabriel Isaiah Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jonathan Ignacio Hurtado - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Death Notices
SANDERS, Wanda Lee, 72, Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation certification clerk. Died Oct. 6. Visitation, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 14, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel.
STANLEY, Mary Alliene, 75, homemaker. Died Oct. 9. Visitation, Oct. 12, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 14, 11 a.m., Greenleaf Cemetery.
