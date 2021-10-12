Court Report

Felonies

Candace Nicole Nutting - assault and battery upon a police officer.

Misdemeanors

Joseph Anthony Michael Rush - public intoxication.

Civils

Midland Credit Management, Inc. Richard Dobson - indebtedness.

Small Claims

David Starr and Joyce E. Starr v. Leanna A. Levaldo, John Redman, and all other occupants of - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Skyler Roblez v. David Ruiz Gonzalez.

Divorces

Jennifer Champlain-Coley v. Adam Benjamin Coley.

Skyler Reeder v. Ross William Reeder.

Fire Runs

Oct. 8

Tahlequah FD: 4:11 p.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 7:08 p.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.

Oct. 9

Tahlequah FD: 7:26 p.m., motor vehicle accident, 1701 Park Hill Rd.

Oct. 10

Tahlequah FD: 12:58 p.m., outside fire, E. Willis Rd. and S. Park Hill Rd.

Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., service call, 267 Hickory Dr.

Tahlequah FD: 9:19 a.m., outside fire, W. 770 Rd. and S. Butler Rd.

Oct. 11.

Tahlequah FD: 1 a.m., fire alarm, Park Hill Baptist Church.

Traffic Report

Robert William Leroy Gibson - auto transportation exceeds proper length.

Timothy Wayne Brawdyl - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Elizabeth J. Glover - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jeffrey Robert Sumpter - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.

Jacqueline Jean Jenkins - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Shannon Lee Barnes - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Kang Ying Chen - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Tommy Vinh Tran - speeding 15 mph over.

Frances Elizabeth Didusch - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Isabel Manola Vannarath - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Dale Lawrence Ford Jr. - speeding 15 mph over.

Tony Paul McClure - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Michael Todd Mose - no seat belt and driving under revocation.

Amanda Elaine Goins - no seat belt and open container alcohol.

Jose Luis Garcia - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Richard Kyle Hennessee - taxes due state.

Anthony Merlin-Francis Moreno - driving under suspension.

Sally Juliene Tannehill - speeding 16-20 mph over, no seat belt, and operate a motor vehicle with obstructed view.

Alfonso Medina - no seat belt.

Jonathan Ignacio Hurtado - driving left of center in marked zone.

Robert Vincent Hudson - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Brandon Michael Taylor - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Marshal Eli Settles - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jeffery Lee Brackett - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Daniel Bennett Linville - speeding 15 mph over, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.

Claire Elizabeth Parker - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Gabriel Isaiah Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jonathan Ignacio Hurtado - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Death Notices

SANDERS, Wanda Lee, 72, Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation certification clerk. Died Oct. 6. Visitation, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 14, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel.

STANLEY, Mary Alliene, 75, homemaker. Died Oct. 9. Visitation, Oct. 12, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 14, 11 a.m., Greenleaf Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Video