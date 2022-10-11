Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lawrence A. Fulton to Tambra Blackwell.
Janet D. Scott to Courtney E. Thompson.
Nottingham Family Revocable Trust to Bobby Gene Jackson Jr.
Latosha Dawnelle Kirk to Lucille Cain.
Rupam I. Gandhi to Neil Carter Hance.
Civils
Geri Renee Sanders v. Winston Hoffman - indebtedness.
Lonnie E. McClure and Katherine Lynn McClure v. Rosa McClure, Roger McClure, Kayla McClure, Joseph McClure, Megan McClure, Loni Ratliff, Tanner Ratliff, and unknown heirs, successors - quiet title.
Small Claims
Charles Carroll v. Chyla Carey and all other occupants of - entry and detainer.
