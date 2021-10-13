Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael M. Cathey to Kristopher G. Elliott.
Darren Francis to Timothy Fanning.
Christopher Blish to Jacqueline L. Morris 2019 Living Trust.
Brittany Smith to Stacie Rodriguez.
Jackson Hadel to Haylee Dawn Wynn.
Cody Don Vance to Lynn Williams.
Cody Justus to Carolyn Robinson.
Nicholas R. Goodman to Jamie L. Corn.
S.A.S. Construction LLC to William Blake Foutch.
Jerry Take to Bill John Baker.
J.M. Speed Trust to D&L Land & Cattle LTD. Co.
Brenda Bybee to Floyd Hall Jr.
Johnson Brothers Construction LLC to John Chambers.
Amanda Kay Mackley to Elizabeth OConnell.
Matthew McDaniel to Timothy Young.
Civils
Kacee Jenkins v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Melanie Lyn Waldroop, Owen Lane Livers - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Elmer Ray Winsett Jr. - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Dareus Markeith McCraw - petition for judgement.
Sun Loan Company v. Jeri Lynn Paden - petition for judgement.
Protective Orders
Rene Bane v. Karen Culwell.
Stachys Lyn Lee v. Cheyenne Nicole Lee.
Paternity
Sherriel Fielder v. Jefferey Jason Clark - child support.
Destiny A. Root v. Arvionte D. Nichols - child support.
Tanya Iren Martin v. Brandon L. Frailey - child support.
Chelsy Ann Hunt v. Buck A. Wood - child support.
Hailey Parkey v. Laura Parker-Hamilton - child support.
Derek Kolb v. Cheyenne Marie Leppke - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Azalea Madam v. Caleb Bates - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Brittany M. Taylor v. Ronald Eugen Robinson Jr. - child support.
Amber Wheat v. Starbuck Morris - child support.
Krista Williams v. Levi Richmond Diffee - child support.
Raul Rivas Prado v. Lidia Valdez - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Zachary Logan Barnes, 32, Tahlequah, and Samantha Machelle Nodine, 26, Tahlequah.
Riley Garland Hopkins, 19, Park Hill, and Tarai Marie Holliman, 18, Westville.
Gabriel Justin Lee Livers, 22, Tahlequah, and Gerycah Cailan Stopp, 23, Colcord.
Tyler Anthony Hix, 36, Tahlequah, and Chelsea Laine Keys, 24, Tahlequah.
Joe Don Howard, 29, Hulbert, and Shalah L. Thompson, 31, Hulbert.
Lance Franklin Roark, 26, Coweta, and Hannah Jean Sitsler, 24, Salina.
Matthias Nathaneal Dick, 23, Coffeyville, and Hailey Paige Cole, 21, Lenapah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 11
Tahlequah FD: 6:21 p.m., public assist, Dollar General on Downing Street.
Oct. 12
Tahlequah FD: 7:03 a.m., MVA, Choctaw Street and Cherokee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 7:53 a.m., MVA, Downing Street and Oklahoma Avenue.
