Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Reyes Rodriguez Cisneros to Yolanda Rodriguez Cisneros.
Roger Oldham to Wright Real Estate, LLC.
Justin Lee Killer to Linney Guerra.
Leticea M. Newton to Robert Patrick Flynn.
Gail Anita Marie Saunders to Scott Jackson.
Felonies
Angela Ritchie - second-degree burglary and grand larceny.
Larry D. Clayton Jr. - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Jeremiah Clifford Eugene Hames - possession schedule I controlled dangerous substance and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Malcolm Rudy Lincoln - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Brian Patrick Gregory - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Miguel Angel Cervantez-Vasquez - driving under the influence.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Vera B. Eidson - indebtedness.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Greg Stone - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Christian Alexander Truitt - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Shannon Louise Corry - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Arlo Matthew - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Kendra Lizama - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Stevie Pratt - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Sara C. Brewer - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Brenna Stricker - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Cathy Latisha Callaway - indebtedness.
Absolute Resolutions Investment v. Sherry M. Jackson - indebtedness.
Carole Sue Owens v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Ardmore Finance v. Natasha Cherelynn Barr - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Deborah Adams - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Sharon Allen - small claims.
Ronald Hendrix v. Enid Wolf - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Antonio Trejo and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Jimmie Buckhorn and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Gayla Budder and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Properly Solutions Management v. Deanna Cox and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
Oct. 10
Tahlequah FD: 5:49 p.m., alarm, 903 Coy St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 p.m., electrical hazard, Choctaw Street and Water Avenue.
Death Notices
BILLINGS, Crystal Shawn. Memorial services, Oct. 18, 2 p.m., Cookson-Proctor Cemetery.
JORDAN, Ruby Jewel, 96, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 6. Visitation, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Oct. 14, 10 a.m., Holland Cemetery.
ROBISON, John, 45, Tulsa, carpenter. Died Oct. 6. Visitation, Oct. 12, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 13, Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Moody Cemetery.
CARTER, Maryanne. Proceeded in death was her husband, Billy Don Carter Sr. Graveside services, Oct. 15, 11 a.m., Park Hill Petit Bay Cemetery.
FULTON, Lois Ann. Died Oct. 5. Visitation, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Memorial services, Oct. 20, 11 a.m., Crossway Baptist Church.
PARNELL, Margie, 89, Tulsa, homemaker. Died Oct. 10. Visitation, Oct. 13, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 14, 10 a.m., Airport Free Will Baptist Church. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery.
LANDAVERDE, Tara Lynn, 46, Tahlequah, accountant for Cherokee Nation. Died Oct. 9. Visitation, Oct. 14, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 15, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery.
