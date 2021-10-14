Court Report
Warranty Deeds
J.M. Speed Trust to D&L Land & Cattle LTD., CO.
Brenda Bybee to Floyd Hall Jr.
Johnson Brothers Construction LLC. to John Chambers.
Amanda Kay Mackley to Elizabeth Oconnell.
Matthew McDaniel to Timothy Young.
Bonnie Tiner to Matthew R. Tiner.
James Stanley Chaffin to Tyler Chaffin.
Henley Ridge LLC. to Heather Elaine Hendricks.
Robin Pertl to Lowell Clements.
2M Investments LLC to Joel David Ellis.
Michael S. Sosebee to Patsy Jordan.
Felonies
Morgan Shaffer - unauthorized use of a vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Jennifer Carter - indebtedness.
Howard L. Tate v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Synchrony Bank v. Deanna Lee Birdtail - indebtedness.
TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Lawrence Fishinghawk, Robin Michell Fishinghawk - breach of contract.
Jarrod Proctor, Gwendolyn Mae Proctor v. Buddy Lee Clinton Jr. - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. James Michael Armer.
Divorces
Kadeshah Landaverde v. Luis Landaverde - dissolution.
Paternity
Misty Lynn Schuch v. Jeffrey G. Clopton - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Shawn Olen Stopp, 23, Tahlequah, and Trisha Lynn Holloway, 28, Hulbert.
Ryan Dalton Helsley, 27, Cookson, and Alex Elizabeth Butcher, 25, Cookson.
Luis Daniel Hernandez Campo, 29, Tahlequah, and Carmen Aesha Mojica Sigala, 21, Tahlequah.
Eric Michael Jordan, 52, Wagoner, and Heather Danielle Prater, 46, Wagoner.
Fire Runs
Oct. 12
Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., lift assist, 15563 N. 495 Rd.
Lowrey VFD: 7:37 a.m., motor vehicle commission, N. 510 Rd.
Oct. 13
Tahlequah FD: 8:31 a.m., assist other agency, 313 W. Seneca St.
