Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Terry Lee Bogle to Zita J. Smith.
Misdemeanors
Lydia Diane Harless - dog - when unprovoked created an eminent threat of injury or death.
Civils
Warren Power and Machinery v. NEO Concrete and Excavation, LLC, Wesley Shade, and Kyle Jones - indebtedness.
JATL Enterprises, LLC v. Nick Allen Mabray - foreign judgment.
Small Claims
Sheila L. Asher v. Joseph Michael Asher and Kayla S. Reed-Asher - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance Inc. v. Carl Wayne Dallis - small claims.
Liberty Finance Inc. v. Deborah M. Adams - small claims.
Protective Orders
Clint Johnson v. Selena Liauna Stark.
Diana Lee Velazquez v. Miguel Angel Velazquez.
Sarah Lee Bond v. Joshua Andrew Asbill.
Selena Stark v. Clint Johnson.
Kelly Gene Clay v. Brandon Lee Davis.
Hannah Coleman v. Matthew Coleman.
Wildlife
Jacob Gabriel Necaise - giving false information to a check station operator and hunting deer without tag/license.
Courtlyn Ranee Necaise - resident hunting without a license.
Fire Runs
Oct. 12
Lowrey FD: 5:22 p.m., grass fire, East 626 Road.
Lowrey FD: 7:59 p.m., emergency medical response, North 601 Road.
