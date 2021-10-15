Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Trisha Stopp to Leon C. Raper.

Wright Way Properties OK, LLC to Joe Schmidt.

Tullis Development, LLC to Katmac Properties, LLC.

Barbara Smith to Landmark Construction and Development, LLC.

5 B Properties, LLC to Christine Bengston.

Sas Construction, LLC to Ross Ogden.

Robin and Cynthia Riley Trust to Sandra Epperley.

Misdemeanors

Bentriz Lara Alferez - failure to compel child to attend school.

Alvarez Perez - glass container on scenic river, possession of largemouth bass in violation of 13"-16" slot.

Civils

Sean Tiffee v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

BC Properties OK, LLC v. Marcella Lowry - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Dewey Hendrix v. Mitchel Kyle Fritts.

Marriages

Joshua Del Capdeville, 46, Hulbert, and Lavada Sue Moyer, 59, Hulbert.

Curry Allen Blankenship, 38, Tahlequah, and Jamie Lynn Teehee, 40, Tahlequah.

Hunter John McCroskey, 23, Tahlequah, and Taylor Rena Halfacre, 27, Tahlequah.

Hunter Wooten, 24, Colcord, and Lindsey Michelle Eubanks, 22, Tahlequah.

Joseph Kinnison, 44, Haskell, and Wendy Ann Umphrey, 39, Council Hill.

Andrew Michael Ross, 28, Yukon, and Kathryn Candace Riley, 27, Yukon.

Fire Runs

Oct. 13

Tahlequah FD: 2:46 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and East Powell Road.

Lowrey FD: 4:17 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.

Tahlequah FD: 7:55 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Cherokee Springs Road.

Oct. 14

Tahlequah FD: 7:27 a.m., MVA, West Highway 51.

