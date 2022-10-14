Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Alboyst, LLC.
Gary Thomas Duncan to Justin Lamont.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Alpha Property Group, LLC.
Donald Ray Hubbard to Jennifer E. Watkins.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Glen Otis Baker - indebtedness.
Robert Durham v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. David Adam Jennings, spouse if any, John Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Chase Winford v. Canaan John Hudson - entry and detainer.
Gates Excavation & Hauling Inc. v. Clarence Sherrell and Dina Sherrell - small claims.
Divorces
Alexis Vaughn v. Quinton Harris Vaughn.
Marriages
Cory Noel Welch, 30 Welling, and Madison Jo Scott, 25, Tahlequah.
Johnny Allen Kelley, 58, Welling, and Brenda Joyce Pigeon, 51, Welling.
Louis George Sarkozi, 66, Cookson, and Georgia Lou Carson, 69, Cookson.
Phillip Neal Carey Jr., 37, Wagoner, and Briena Diane Crittenden, 35, Wagoner.
Death Notices
TUGGY, Sheila McMillan, 90, Tahlequah, missionary linguist. Died Oct. 1. Memorial services, Oct. 16, 3 p.m., Go Ye Village Chapel.
OSAGE, Sue Ella, 68, Locust Grove, administrative assistant. Died Oct. 10. Visitation, Oct. 16, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 17, 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Baptist Association.
WILLIAMS, DeAndre Marquis, 24, Bartlesville, Walmart forklift operator. Died Oct. 5. Visitation, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 17, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Bristow Cemetery.
FULTON, Lois Ann. Died Oct. 5. Survived by her husband, Daniel Fulton and other family and friends. Memorial services, Oct. 20, 11 a.m., Crossway Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.