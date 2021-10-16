Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kelly Scott Smith to Jonathan Albert Black.
Looney Family Revocable Trust to City of Tahlequah.
Robert J. Waddle to Jesse Ryan.
Charles Kingsley to AJP Investments, LLC.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Cherokee County Rural Water District 12.
Ronnie G. Woodward to Hainzinger Investments, Inc.
Civils
Swift Transportation Co. v. Michael G. Moore - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Martha Lanelle McCully - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Treasa Bostater - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Steven McIntyre - foreign judgment.
Mark William Seymour v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license.
Small Claims
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Robin M. Pertl - small claims.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Liliana Landaverde - small claims.
Action Loan v. Esmeralda Duran - small claims.
Marriages
Justin Wayne Hunnicut, 28, Muskogee, and Meghan Deeanne Jones, 29, Muskogee.
Dominique Eugene McDonald, 36, Tahlequah, and True Amber Farabee, 25, Tahlequah.
Michael Dale Hollar, 23, Tahlequah, and Darkess Sierra Mattox, 20, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Vanessa Julie Ortiz - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jose D. Trujillo Hinojosa - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kyle David Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert E. Stevenson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anthony Lee Blood - no seat belt and speed not reasonable and proper.
Kathryn Ann Seymour - open container alcohol.
Ka Yee Xiong - driving under suspension.
Krista Lynn Allen - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Randall Park - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Franccisco Javier Torres Rocha - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver's license.
Johnathan Lee Washington - speeding 15 mph over.
Richard Wayne Douglas Rush - speeding 15 mph over.
Daniel Ross Dawes - no seat belt.
Alicia Mychaela Wolf - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gabriel Eli Sneed - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bryce Adam Stowe - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Crystal Ann Ramsey - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Jessica Lynn Treat - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Rebekah Lynn Walker - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chantalle Ashley Gladd - failure to stop at red light.
Patricia Ellen Guinn - no seat belt.
Genesis Yazmin Aguilera - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Alexis Ann Bird - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Isaac Beathard - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Nissa Renee Washington - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Katelyn Jane Anderson - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Charli Bree Shelton - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Shawna Aranda Hyslop - speeding 15 mph over.
Elizabeth Diane Nadine - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kelley M. O'Neal - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elide Sierra - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dale Allen Guthrie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Denise Danielle Brown - speeding 15 mph over.
Amanda Gayle Stopp - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Anita Jean Clinton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Trang T. Pham - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Autum Meshell Swearengin - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Ethan Lee Six - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jayme Brook Hill - speeding 15 mph over.
Johnathan David Christie - speeding 16-20 mph over and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Madilyn Alexis Joice - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Wiconi Waste James - no driver's license and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Samuel Kelly Poindexter - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 14
Tahlequah FD: 10:13 p.m., structure fire, 1200 N. Cedar Ave.
Oct. 15
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 a.m., CO test, 131 W. Wisteria Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 2:16 a.m., outside fire, East Collins Road and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 8:01 a.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and South Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 11:20 a.m., gas leak, 5050 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
MARTINEZ, Angela Danita, 48, Tulsa, homemaker. Died Oct. 12. Visitation, Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m. Funeral service, Oct. 18, 2 p.m., Little Rock Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Burial at Little Rock Cemetery.
CARPENTER, Robert, 52, account manager. Died Oct. 7. Funeral service, Oct. 16, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
BUCKNER, Vernon Clay, 83, Tahlequah, NSU maintenance worker. Died Oct. 11. Graveside service, Oct. 19, 1:30 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
