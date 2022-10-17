Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Patrick Lewis to James Andrew Lewis.
Ronald L. Bywater to Ronald L. Bywater and Dovie D. Bywater Revocable Trust.
Farris Vann to Lisa Christiansen.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Imhoff Contracting Services, LLC.
Pat Bullet to Timothy Ellis.
Zachary Dunham to Pickle Properties, LLC.
PBR3, LLC to Pickle Properties, LLC.
Christen H. Shatwell to Rick Dotson.
Gary G. Uhls to Brinkley Holdings, LLC.
Felonies
Joseph P. McGraw - possess firearms after former felony conviction, domestic abuse - assault and battery, and obstructing an officer.
Misdemeanors
Angela Marie Reed - domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Devon Chance Molloy - disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call and public intoxication.
Chadd Lucas Straub - disturbing the peace.
Aaron M. Stillion - driving under the influence, carrying firearm while under the influence, no seat belt, speed not reasonable and proper, and transporting open container.
Civils
Wells Fargo Bank v. John Jumper, Mellisa J. Prescott Jumper, and John Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Charelena Alverson - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Ariel Duncan - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Dreatha Braswell - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Troy Gene Duchesne - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Adam Parish Jr. - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Reniya Lampkin - small claims.
Marriages
Malan Christopher Cline, 26, Tahlequah, and Veronica Rae Derrick, 31, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Cody David Long - no seat belt, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Kelli Nicole McDaris - speeding 15 mph over.
Tylar Dewayne Blalock - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexis Paige Debord - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Scott Adams - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Justin D. Richardson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Vivian Hair - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Aaron James Flynn - no seat belt.
Richard M. Vichich - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Matthan Dale James - no seat belt.
Jessica Jean Travis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shannon Dale Arnold - no seat belt.
Eldon Gene Pait - no seat belt.
Nathan Hopkins - no seat belt.
Aiden Louis Sanchez - no seat belt.
Michael Lee Slape - overweight, 2,001 pounds to 3,000 pounds over.
Cody Jay Swafford overweight, 9,001 pounds to 10,000 pounds over, overweight, 4,001 pounds to 5,000 pounds over.
Katrina Cook - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Juwan Dancy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lilly Grace Southern - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Travis Lee Wyman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brent Wayne Kellogg - speeding 16-20 ph over.
Danny Dean Shirrel - left of center in no passing zone and no seat belt.
Alfredo Pizano - no seat belt.
Danny Ray Scott - no seat belt.
Brandon Ray Clayton - speeding 31-25 mph over.
Nicholas Joseph Ingram - no seat belt.
Kyle Whitley Dalton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Pedro Jahuey Nopal - no driver's license.
Shavella Adena Tiger - operating a motor vehicle without driver's license in possession and no security verification.
Shane Glen Robertson - speeding 11-4 mph over.
Ember L. Rhodes-Medellin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cody Jack Barker - speeding 16-20 mph over and open container alcohol.
Jeremiah Eric Cottrell - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Todd Austin Waters - no motorcycle endorsement.
Julian Lee Frye - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wendeline Rae Nelson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Lee Isaac - no seat belt.
Darren Lee Davis - no motorcycle endorsement and expired registration.
Johnny Austin Briggs - driving under suspension.
Kyle Lawrence Crow - no seat belt.
Death Notices
FULTON, Lois Ann. Died Oct. 5. Survived by her husband, Daniel Fulton and other family and friends. Memorial services, Oct. 20, 11 a.m., Crossway Baptist Church.
OLAYA, Gina Irene, 56, Ardmore, director of Art Procurement and Installation. Died Oct. 12. Celebration of Life, Oct. 18, 2 p.m., Chota Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.