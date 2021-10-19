Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Christopher L. Boze to Kevin Justus.
Lucille H. Lacovetto to Thomas D. Sellers.
Jeffery Todd Limore to Carolyn Ann Shipley Revocable Trust.
Ron Wennberg to Albert Lee Roberts.
Luis E. Sarabia to Andres Sarabia Barcenas.
Chock B. Risenhoover Family, LLC to Roadrunner Retreat, LLC.
Brian Hackworth to Randal Mai.
Samuel F. Stiles to Texoma Guardians Trust.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rhonda Hutchins - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Jerry S. Moore v. Toni Robbins and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Sheryl Hansen v. Joshua Warrington - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Mason Casey Warren, Wister, and Megan Sarah Bush, Skiattok.
Fire Runs
Oct. 15
Tahlequah FD: 8:22 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Oct. 16
Tahlequah FD: 7:45 a.m., structure fire, North 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:55 a.m., EMS assist, 17810 W. Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:08 p.m., outside fire, 16431 W. Burchett Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:10 p.m., forcible entry/EMS assist, 209 E. Fuller St.
Oct. 17
Tahlequah FD: 7:31 a.m., EMS assist, 17810 W. Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:44 p.m., MVC, Wheeler Street and North Grand Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:31 p.m., MVA, 5227 S. Muskogee Ave.
Oct. 18
Tahlequah FD: 9:21 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:57 a.m., MVA, East Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
GOODWIN, Gary Allen, 60, lead plumber, Northeastern State University. Died Oct. 13. Memorial service, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
KIRK, Billy "Bill", 81, Tahlequah, transportation supervisor. Died Oct. 16. Visitation, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 20, 10 a.m., Park Hill Baptist. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
