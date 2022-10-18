Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gerald T. Kochman to Winnikoff, LLC Series I.
Jack Pershing Lancaster to Jack P. Lancaster.
Carole D. Denney Chumbley to Wallace and Margaret Champlain Revocable Trust.
Imhoff Contracting Services, LLC to Joseph Moore.
Integrity Home Buyers, LLC to Devin Richard Gordon.
Ronald Hendrix to KRT Diversified, LLC.
Felonies
Kevin Thomas Knudsen - endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police, speeding 31-35 mph over, improper passing, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Misdemeanors
Elizabeth Green - failure to compel child to attend school.
Levi Pepper Logan - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Kevin Thomas Knudsen - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Michael J. Uppendahl - indebtedness.
August Glenn Marlowe Jr. v. Robert Herald - quiet title/punitive damages.
Karen Culwell, T.C., and J.C. v. Harold Payne - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Brittany Dawn Doss - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Andrew J. Goodrich - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Tywill R. Holcomb - small claims.
Protective Orders
Selena Stark v. Tami Joy Stark.
Divorces
Jimma Jean Patenaude v. William Scott Patenaude.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Susanna Rose and Albert Rose - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Oct. 14
Tahlequah FD: 6:46 p.m. structure fire, 18265 Hilltop Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 8:39 p.m., outside fire investigation, Choctaw Street and West Avenue.
Oct. 15
Tahlequah FD: 10:50 a.m., elevator malfunction, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Oct. 16
Tahlequah FD: 1:55 p.m., lift assist, 14563 Highway 51.
Oct. 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:53 a.m., structure fire, 1387 W. Fourth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.