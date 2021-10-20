Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Christopher Todd Carnes to Animas Properties, LLC.
Richard D. Cox to Michelle Elizabeth Malloy.
Tullis Development, LLC to Randall J. Moore.
Nancy Dyson to Cherokee Nation.
Sandy Lea Fisher to Housing Authority.
Southridge Development Company, LLC v. Jill L. Taylor.
Grant T. Lloyd to Gtl-Kll Family Trust.
Civils
Credit Bureau of Columbia, Inc. v. Brent Wayne Kellogg - breach of contract.
Resurgent Receivables, LLC v. Bart Hames - indebtedness.
Small Claims
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Nathan Ryan Becker - entry and detainer.
B.C. Properties OK, LLC v. Robert Falling - entry and detainer.
Tom Montgomery and Sharon Montgomery v. Wayne Skinner and Amy Skinner - entry and detainer.
Tom Montgomery v. Wayne Skinner - petition for judgment.
Tom Montgomery v. Modesto Rubio Iglecias - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Victoria Dunn v. Jeffery Dalton Dunn.
Marriages
Ryan Lee Dirteater, 32, Hulbert, and April Danielle Roby, 24, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Oct. 18
Tahlequah FD: 2:58 p.m., gas leak/gas odor, Boone Street and Lena Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:04 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:05 p.m., gas odor, 144 Oakwood Drive.
