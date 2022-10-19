Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Teresa Ann Chunestudy to Teresa Ann Chunestudy.
Dennis Korte to Kerry M. Cottrell.
Vicky L. Smith to Vicky L. Smith.
Robert J. Waddle to Kace Rodwell.
Sean Everett to Eugene Alvin Cunningham Jr.
Javelin Resources, LLC to Manuel Reyes.
Felonies
Shannon Dee Ann Sharp - throw or drop object on motor vehicle and malicious injury to property.
Matthew Drake Damon - aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Michael Alan Sohn - child neglect.
Charles David Hagen - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after felony conviction, and possess firearm while committing felony.
Misdemeanors
Kyle Bennett Reed - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Bridget Murray - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Christian Garcia - outrage public decency.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Brian Smith - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Lesley Lacy - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Amy Jenkins - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Dianna Bird - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Janette Welch - indebtedness.
Whittle Truck Sales Inc. v. Mark Rodriguez - breach of contract.
BancFirst v. Alberto Soto - replevin.
Alexis Johnson v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Quick Cash Finance v. Christine Williams - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance v. Stephanie Kirk - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance v. Caleb Daniel Vance - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance v. Shanelle Flute - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance v. Jose Lopez - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance v. Kelli Johnson - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sharon Bailiff v. Vernon Bailiff.
Janet L. Morris v. Mark Yeager.
Robert Dale Sanford v. Michael Metcalf.
Divorces
Tressa Lynn Simmons v. Jason Lee Simmons.
Michelle Cornell v. Anthony Cornell.
Death Notices
RUTLEDGE, Patricia "Tisha" Vianne, 88, Tahlequah. Died Oct. 13. Funeral services, Oct. 22, 2 p.m., Go Ye Village Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
FULTON, Lois Ann. Died Oct. 5. Survived by her husband, Daniel Fulton and other family and friends. Memorial services, Oct. 20, 11 a.m., Crossway Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.