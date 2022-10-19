Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Teresa Ann Chunestudy to Teresa Ann Chunestudy.

Dennis Korte to Kerry M. Cottrell.

Vicky L. Smith to Vicky L. Smith.

Robert J. Waddle to Kace Rodwell.

Sean Everett to Eugene Alvin Cunningham Jr.

Javelin Resources, LLC to Manuel Reyes.

Felonies

Shannon Dee Ann Sharp - throw or drop object on motor vehicle and malicious injury to property.

Matthew Drake Damon - aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.

Michael Alan Sohn - child neglect.

Charles David Hagen - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after felony conviction, and possess firearm while committing felony.

Misdemeanors

Kyle Bennett Reed - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.

Bridget Murray - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Christian Garcia - outrage public decency.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Association v. Brian Smith - indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank v. Lesley Lacy - indebtedness.

Portfolio Recovery Association v. Amy Jenkins - indebtedness.

Portfolio Recovery Association v. Dianna Bird - indebtedness.

Portfolio Recovery Association v. Janette Welch - indebtedness.

Whittle Truck Sales Inc. v. Mark Rodriguez - breach of contract.

BancFirst v. Alberto Soto - replevin.

Alexis Johnson v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Quick Cash Finance v. Christine Williams - small claims.

Quick Cash Finance v. Stephanie Kirk - small claims.

Quick Cash Finance v. Caleb Daniel Vance - small claims.

Quick Cash Finance v. Shanelle Flute - small claims.

Quick Cash Finance v. Jose Lopez - small claims.

Quick Cash Finance v. Kelli Johnson - small claims.

Protective Orders

Sharon Bailiff v. Vernon Bailiff.

Janet L. Morris v. Mark Yeager.

Robert Dale Sanford v. Michael Metcalf.

Divorces

Tressa Lynn Simmons v. Jason Lee Simmons.

Michelle Cornell v. Anthony Cornell.

Death Notices

RUTLEDGE, Patricia "Tisha" Vianne, 88, Tahlequah. Died Oct. 13. Funeral services, Oct. 22, 2 p.m., Go Ye Village Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.

FULTON, Lois Ann. Died Oct. 5. Survived by her husband, Daniel Fulton and other family and friends. Memorial services, Oct. 20, 11 a.m., Crossway Baptist Church.

