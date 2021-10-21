Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Donald L. Foster to Walter Foster.
Ballew Land Co, LLC to Tullis Development, LLC.
Robert P. Webb to Christine Bengston.
Felonies
Ioviano Phillips - peeping Tom with photographic/electronic equipment.
Misdemeanors
Billy Charles Phillips - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence and eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Small Claims
Robert A. Nunn v. Serenity Hale-Nunn - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Samantha James - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Robert Jackson Gassaway, 34, Tahlequah, and Ashley Nicole Lincoln, 32, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 19
Tahlequah FD: 3:04 p.m., outside fire, south Baldhill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:24 p.m., assist other agency, 2001 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:28 p.m., vehicle fire, 101 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:50 p.m., outside fire, 22608 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 8:11 p.m., outside fire, 1000 W. Shawnee St.
Death Notices
DUFFIELD, Lloyd Lee, 74, Miami, truck driver. Died Oct. 17. Visitation, Oct. 21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 22, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Manus Cemetery.
CLARK, Clay, 62, Rose, electrician. Died Oct. 19. Visitation, Oct. 22, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 25, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Walker Cemetery.
