Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Keaton B. Cudd III to Gerald T. Schwegler.
Steven G. Forrest to Kimberly Lee.
Daniel Dallis to United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
Barbara Lowe to Teeia Strout.
Sooner Cattle and Land, LLC to Vicky Smith.
Gerald T. Schwegler to Drew A. Ary.
Ferguson Smith Tahlequah, LLC to K-Mac Enterprises Inc.
Felonies
Christopher Michael Helton - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and possess firearm while committing felony.
Misdemeanors
Travis Sheldon Ball - knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, expired tag, and no security verification.
Civils
Nouchao Her v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Corey Beaver v. Colton Nicholas Johnson - replevin.
Small Claims
Mary V. Gage and Hal Gage v. James Lanning - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Beatrice Birdtail - small claims.
Fire Runs
Oct. 18
Tahlequah FD: 1:25 p.m., MVC, Jones Road and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 2:16 p.m., EMS assist, 608 College Court.
Oct. 19
Tahlequah FD: 9:16 a.m., entry/EMS, 20591 E. Whipperwill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:41 p.m., MVA, 15442 Highway 82.
