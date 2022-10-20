Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Keaton B. Cudd III to Gerald T. Schwegler.

Steven G. Forrest to Kimberly Lee.

Daniel Dallis to United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.

Barbara Lowe to Teeia Strout.

Sooner Cattle and Land, LLC to Vicky Smith.

Gerald T. Schwegler to Drew A. Ary.

Ferguson Smith Tahlequah, LLC to K-Mac Enterprises Inc.

Felonies

Christopher Michael Helton - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and possess firearm while committing felony.

Misdemeanors

Travis Sheldon Ball - knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, expired tag, and no security verification.

Civils

Nouchao Her v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Corey Beaver v. Colton Nicholas Johnson - replevin.

Small Claims

Mary V. Gage and Hal Gage v. James Lanning - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Beatrice Birdtail - small claims.

Fire Runs

Oct. 18

Tahlequah FD: 1:25 p.m., MVC, Jones Road and Highway 82.

Tahlequah FD: 2:16 p.m., EMS assist, 608 College Court.

Oct. 19

Tahlequah FD: 9:16 a.m., entry/EMS, 20591 E. Whipperwill Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:41 p.m., MVA, 15442 Highway 82.

