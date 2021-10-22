Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mike Gomez to Mike Gomez.
Southridge Development Company to Tullis Development, LLC.
Christina L. Polite to William D. Jones.
Brian Hackworth to Randal Mai.
Civils
TTCU Federal Credit Union v. Cody Swift and Shelby Swift - indebtedness.
Brett Walker v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Freedom Mortgage Corporate v. Travis Lee Workman, Charissa Sarahdon Workman, Jane Doe, John Doe, and MCC administration Corp. - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Tara D. Lamb and Ashley Lamb v. Nathan Chester - entry and detainer.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Liliana Landaverde Sierra - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Ladonna Killin - petition for judgement.
Frist Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Courtney McCoy - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Alice Molina Keener - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Jessica Nichole Downing - petition for judgment.
Sherry Lea Nickelheim v. Cloe Ann Hickelheim - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Sallie Margaret Luethje v. Andrew James Luethje.
Divorces
Salena Gordon v. Devin Gordon.
Marriages
Soloman Isaiah Winn, 19, Tahlequah, and Jessie Ann Pierce, 18, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 20
Tahlequah FD: 6:03 p.m., service call, 751 S. Muskogee Ave.
