Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Mike Gomez to Mike Gomez.

Southridge Development Company to Tullis Development, LLC.

Christina L. Polite to William D. Jones.

Brian Hackworth to Randal Mai.

Civils

TTCU Federal Credit Union v. Cody Swift and Shelby Swift - indebtedness.

Brett Walker v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Freedom Mortgage Corporate v. Travis Lee Workman, Charissa Sarahdon Workman, Jane Doe, John Doe, and MCC administration Corp. - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Tara D. Lamb and Ashley Lamb v. Nathan Chester - entry and detainer.

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Liliana Landaverde Sierra - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Ladonna Killin - petition for judgement.

Frist Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Courtney McCoy - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Alice Molina Keener - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Jessica Nichole Downing - petition for judgment.

Sherry Lea Nickelheim v. Cloe Ann Hickelheim - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Sallie Margaret Luethje v. Andrew James Luethje.

Divorces

Salena Gordon v. Devin Gordon.

Marriages

Soloman Isaiah Winn, 19, Tahlequah, and Jessie Ann Pierce, 18, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Oct. 20

Tahlequah FD: 6:03 p.m., service call, 751 S. Muskogee Ave.

