Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Judith C. Lowrey to Judith C. Lowrey Revocable Trust.
Lehr Trust to Benny Alan Fulkerson.
Sarah Dawn Pierce to Jonathan Ross.
Prosource Consulting Solutions Inc. to 624 Squared, LLC.
Heath Bailey to Jerry Bailey.
Civils
Jason Lee Jolliff v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Bill Wallace v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Anthony Leon Thomas v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance Inc. v. Sandra Carter - small claims.
Christine Bengston v. O'Neal - small claims.
Marriages
Paul John Ferretti II, 27, Olathe, and Franchesca Marie Ampilalcid, 29, Olathe.
Jeremy William Schlarb, 49, Tahlequah, and Jennifer Ann Ruppel, Tahlequah.
Sara Lucia Serrano, 23, Tulsa, and Leslie Marie Bigaouette, 21, Tahlequah.
Derrick Wayne Scott, 34, Tahlequah, and Courtney Lynn Swepston, 29, Cookson.
Manuel Humberto Reyes Jr., 34, Tahlequah, and Ianna Jean Fowler, 24, Joplin.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Joseph Butler - tax warrant.
Traffic Report
Alexa Brazil Howell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cody Reece Walkingstick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
George Tyler Tompkins - speeding 21-25 mph over and no driver's license.
Justice Joe Bailey - no seat belt.
Jaiden Alaska Graves - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Boyd Sicard - no seat belt.
Keith Michael Steinmetz - no seat belt.
Kaitilyn Michelle Kelley - speeding 15 mph over.
Antonio Vazquez-Tovar - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Diane Bartley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christina Marie Overton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Isaac Scott Latta - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dylan Eugene McReynolds - inattentive driving resulting in collision and no seat belt.
Cole Amon Burson - speed not reasonable and proper.
Linsey Jordon Byrd - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rowdy Jep Loyd - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Tommy D. Anderson - no seat belt.
Jesus Manuel Antunez-Ortiz - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Karli Lynn Fye - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jimmy Lee Fleetwood - operate motor vehicle without proper endorsement.
Jason Earl Swafford - no seat belt.
Chrystal Ann Six - used vehicle or trailer - failure to obtain registration, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Cassandra L. Cariker - speeding 26-30 mph over and no security verification.
Jeramy Ray Cooper - no seat belt.
Carey O'Neal Perry - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Keegan Putman Turner - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dudley Hernandez - no driver's license.
Lauriano Ramirez-Martinez - no driver's license.
Lauren Elizabeth Mendenhall - no seat belt.
Taylor Paige Flynn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carl Joe Rossignol - speeding 1-10 mph over and no motorcycle enforcement.
Catherenia Rae Million - failure to yield.
Whitmel Ardlee Davis - no seat belt.
Zachary Alexander Finney - failure to stop at red light.
Wesley Ryan Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 20
Lowrey FD: 6:55 p.m., outside fire/mutual aid to Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department, North 539 Road.
