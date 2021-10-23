Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Justin Dale Hall to Faron Davidson.
Carol Sue Fort to Michelle Lehman.
Jam Interests, LLC to Jackie Willis.
Jonathan M. Janzen to Daniel Messick.
Chris Crittenden to Chris Crittenden.
Felonies
Desiree Nicole Fahey - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Misdemeanors
David Ruiz Gonzalez - domestic abuse - assault and battery, assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer.
Thomas Yingling - possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess controlled dangerous substance without valid prescription.
Denver McKnight Richardson - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Wayne Chowaniec - public intoxication.
Toni Nicole Birchfield - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Laura Ann Vance v. In re the name change - name change.
Genia Desoya Clark v. In re the name change - name change.
Accelerated Inventory Management v. Joseph Sparks - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Jason O'Field - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Krisshell Wyvon Henson - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Thomas Allen Scroggins - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Dustin Wayne Sanders - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Tina Woffard - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Kyla Joe Kester - petition for judgment.
Leonard Wilkins v. Kyle Branhan - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Sonny Jefferson James Downing v. Sydney Nicole Downing.
Marriages
Connor Ray Claggett, 23, Tahlequah, and Taylor Nicole Richardson, 26, Tahlequah.
Charles Johnathan Bell, 37, Tahlequah, and Anna Jean Reagh, 52, Tahlequah.
Joshua Daniel Hardison, 24, Hulbert, and Kylee Bereann Wells, 21, Hulbert.
Traffic Report
George Leonard Rozell - no seat belt and operating oversize vehicle.
Jacklyn Renay Thompson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Violet Jean Colunga - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nathaniel Aslan Route - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Logan Roy Vangen - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tandi M. Robertson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Natasha Nicole Feltner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lisa Gail Brickey - failure to stop at stop sign.
Rafael Bocanegra Sierra - no seat belt.
Yvonne Kaseji Vann - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rhonda Sue Dykes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Yun-Chia Lee Danove - speed not reasonable and proper and no security verification.
James Dean Wilson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Edwin Armando Palomares - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amanda J. Bishop - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Leisa Jo Simmons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trent Everett Markee - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel Ryan Scott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bobby Joseph Bird - speed not reasonable and proper.
Daniel L. Byars - no seat belt.
Drake Anthony Uriguen - no seat belt.
Katie Lynn Jackson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Luis Rosas Flores - no driver's license, speed not reasonable and proper, and no security verification.
Chad Michael Knapp - no seat belt.
Jeffery Todd Laster - no seat belt.
Kimberly Annette Davis - no seat belt.
Leonard Jacky Spencer - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Desire Nicole Edwards - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tyrone Lucas Knowles - no driver's license.
Jesus Gonzalez-Falcon - failure to stop at red light and no security verification.
Jason Daniel Carter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Daniel McHenry - following too closely.
Brett Wayne Lilburn - speeding 15 mph over.
Craig Allen Fehringer - no security verification.
Kyle Aaron Fourkiller - driving under revocation, no security verification, no seat belt, and taxes due state.
Traci Nicole Sawney - no seat belt and open container alcohol.
Randall Lloyd Haynes - no seat belt.
John Lewis Denison - no seat belt.
Stephanie Ann Vann - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bradley Ross Lewis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Anna Josephine Hicks - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Alex Bryan Girdner - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Camerin Blayke James - speeding 15 mph over.
Seneca Demetria Spitzer - driving under suspension.
Kara Renee Summerfield - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Charles Douglas Campanella - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kaylee Dee Orr - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Malinda H. Startzman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Autumn Brooke Perry - speeding 15 mph over.
Samuel David Gum - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Carolyn Fae Hutson - driving left of center in marked zone.
Erika Dawn Warner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eamon Gregory Borse - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Bill Dean Zamzis - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Joshua Allen Cook - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angela Gritts - failure to stop at red light.
Angela Ann Rodriguez-Gonzalez - failure to stop at red light.
Casandra Marie Scroggins - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Heather Dawn Sourjohn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Edward Beau Barton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Caleb Michael Barker - taxes due state.
Tinesa Rachelle Hallmark - no seat belt.
Kelby Wayne Girty - failure to stop at red light.
Cheyenne Marie Leppke - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Brittany Rae Cheater - speed not reasonable and proper.
Callie Nicole Lambdin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kimbra Deanne Thomas - speeding 15 mph over.
Nicole Lee Tate - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trenton Lawrence-Lee Harris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dakota Aaron Estes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 22
Tahlequah FD: 1:33 a.m., structure fire, South Muskogee Avenue and East Willis Road.
Death Notices
OVERACKER, Patrick "Pat" Wayne, 49, Tahlequah, accountant. Died Oct. 2. Visitation, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Oct. 26, 1 p.m., Agent Cemetery.
KISTLER, Shirley, 73, Tahlequah, tag agency clerk. Died Oct. 15. No services planned.
TYON, Harry Glen, 73, Mobile, Alabama, formerally Tahlequah, truck driver. Died Oct. 15. Funeral services, Oct. 22, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.
