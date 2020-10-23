Court Report
Misdemeanors
Chase Lee Keys - driving under the influence by a person under 21, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Damian Wade Baldridge - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Benjamin Patrick Brown - possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Maria Rose Bond - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rhett William Brantley - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Anna Marie Brown - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Jimmy Douglas Neugin - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Cynthia Lynn Tootle v. Michael Lee Tootle.
Payton Holcomb v. Forrest Holcomb.
Marriages
Mitchell Lee Sisco, 39, Owasso, and Emelia Louise Brooks, 38, Owasso.
Traffic Report
Abby LeAnn Reagan - no seat belt.
Jillian Rose Stacy - no seat belt.
Bjork Star Swope - taxes due state.
Joshua Ryan Black - no driver’s license.
Derek Blaine Thomas - no seat belt.
Angela M. Locke - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aleya Marie Baker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Terrah Renen Fine - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Dane Alan Cox - left of center in no passing zone.
Madison Alyse Hunt - no seat belt.
Meranda LeeAnn Webster - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
John David Holland - speed not reasonable and proper.
Kelsey Marie Carey Potts - no seat belt.
Phillip Bluebird Jr. - no driver’s license.
Aaron Wayne Holmes - failure to stop at red light.
Kendra Nicole Malley - no seat belt, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Jamie Nicholas Brehon - no driver’s license.
Josef Michael Imry - no seat belt.
Ernestina Ramirez Luna - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver’s license.
Brian Nicholas Maher - taxes due state, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Tyler Dale Littlejohn - careless driving.
Trae Allen Cordell - driving under revocation.
Yajaira Eligio Martinez - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Riana Jade Livers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chelsea Truitt - passing on left of vehicle attempting to turn left.
Travis Joel Foster - no seat belt.
Orlando Ramirez Torres - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Grant Kendall Nixon - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Uriah Lee Blair - inattentive driving resulting in collision and violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Joseph Cooter Walker - no security verification.
Peter Lamoen Yingling - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Curtis Michael Fields - no driver’s license, failure to register vehicle within 30 days, and no security verification.
Morgan Cayla Epperson - passing in no passing zone.
Jason Richard Smith - no seat belt.
Kristi Lee Reynolds - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Margarett Rippetoe - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mariah Rayann Grigsby - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Philip Aaron B. Duncan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jason Scott Barney - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Dale Lamont Russell - speeding 16-20 mph over, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Corbin Lynn Jarvis - no seat belt.
Joshua Lance Moore - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Caleb Adam Murray - speeding 15 mph over.
Baylee Dawn Ridley - speeding 15 mph over.
Janel Ferguson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lance Nofire - failure to yield while turning.
Robert Jon Knowles - speeding 15 mph over.
Treanna Marie Washington - reckless driving without regard to property, no child restraint, and no seat belt.
Nicholas Lee Kirk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bobby Lee Pointer - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Jordan Dalshawn Ellis - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Tommo-Naatse Grass - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dalton Lee Sanders - no seat belt.
Keith Alexander Ward - no seat belt.
Leisa Jean Ward - no seat belt.
Jim Mitchell Perry - no seat belt.
Corina Darrell Christopher - no seat belt and no driver’s license.
Geroge Spencer Roberts - no seat belt and no driver’s license.
Bruce Scott Kerns - allow unauthorized person to drive and no seat belt.
Jason Fredrick Estep - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Elyse Gabrielle Perdue - no seat belt.
Billy Joe Bradshaw - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Billy Edward Haworth - fail to display red tail lamps on vehicle and no seat belt.
Stephaney Marie Hammons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tate Christopher Medlin - no seat belt.
Charles Renee Haun - failure to stop at red light.
Hailey Logan Parker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cristian Miguel Hernandez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Luis Miguel Benavides - no sat belt.
Anthony Bryan Vazquez - no seat belt.
Logan William Sauceda - no seat belt.
Shannon Louise Haynes - no seat belt.
Stacy Kay Alexander - no seat belt.
Ricardo Landaverde Monroy - no driver’s license and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Whitney Renee Fitzsimmons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dana J. Kellner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sally May Jordan - speeding 15 mph over.
Jeffery Clinton Triplett - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Amberly Dian Phipps - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jonathan Rollerson - speeding 15 mph over.
Hanah Lyn Daugherty - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Abdulaziz Mohommed Barhair - taxes due state.
Jacob Allen Taulbee - no seat belt and expired registration.
Jennifer Ann Dillon - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Terry Michael Thomas - no seat belt.
Caden Todd Bunch - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jim Thao - speeding 15 mph over.
Jeffry R. Hardy - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Malorie Annette Burroughs - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Jimmy Brian Barnoski - expired registration.
Nicky Joe Daugherty - taxes due state, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Sammy Joe Kirk - driving under suspension.
Krisztina Hunt - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Adam Lee Hammond - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gavin David Finney - speeding 36-40 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 22
Tahlequah FD: 3:30 p.m., structure fire, 1200 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., vehicle smoke investigation, 2100 Mahaney Ave.
Lowrey FD: 7:59 p.m., medical emergency, East 670 Road.
Oct. 23
Lowrey FD: 1:24 a.m., MVC, North 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:25 a.m., MVA, East Allen Road and Highway 51.
Death Notices
SMITH, Gary Leon, 69, Tahlequah, building contractor. Died Oct. 21. Funeral services, Oct. 26, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.