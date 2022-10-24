Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Shawn Noel to Michelle Smith.
Rick and Judy Revocable Trust to Remigio Garza.
Misdemeanors
Joe Wayne Medlock - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Levi R. Diffee - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Ryan Keith Young - negligence homicide.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Matthew Boland - indebtedness.
David Chase McAlvain v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Michael John Nelson v. DC Holdings Real Estate, LLC.
D.M. Duvall v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Krista Dew v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Dale Holloway v. William Lance Harvey and Sarah Ruth Wofford - small claims.
Monta Rae Casey v. Evian Graig Parks - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Charles Andrew Matthews, of Westville, and Leah Ruthann Queen, of Westville.
Robert Wheller Jr., of Welling, and Robyn Augustin Smith, of Welling.
David Dalton Capps, of Tahlequah, and Courteney Rose Ross, of Stilwell.
Fire Runs
Oct. 24
Tahlequah FD: 8:29 a.m., MVA, 1401 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:38 a.m., EMS assist, 535 S. Mission Ave.
Death Notices
WOODARD, Winnie Mae, 87, Tahlequah, cashier. Died Oct. 20. Graveside services, Oct. 25, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.
WILLIAMS, Gracie Lee, 88, Muldrow, homemaker. Died Oct. 21. Graveside services, Oct. 26, 2 p.m., Stilwell City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.
RIDDLE, Joan Crawford, 91, Tulsa, primary educator. Died Oct. 22. Visitation, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
