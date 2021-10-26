Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jered Pruitt to Salena Wynn.
Rhonda G. Bowlware to Rhonda G. Bowlware.
Paul Laney to Matthew Buergler.
Joe Collins to Kerali B. Davis.
Shejan Nmr Ansar to Margaret Keele.
Protective Orders
Navaeh Scott to Justin Sierra.
Divorces
Kendall Brooke Buford v. Justin Mark Buford.
Marriages
Rickey Nelson Cooper, 35, Pocola, and Priscilla Faith Joles, 29, Wisconsin Dells.
Mason Stone Fielden, 24, Tahlequah, and Tiffany Nichole Thompson, 25, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Oct. 22
Tahlequah FD: 6:48 p.m., alarm, East Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:37 p.m., outside fire, 129 W. Willis Road.
Oct. 23
Tahlequah FD: 10:54 a.m., MVA, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:50 p.m., outside fire, Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 7:01 p.m., structure fire, Delaware Street.
Tahlequah FD: 7:15 p.m., gas leak, 701 W. Fox St.
Oct. 24
Tahlequah FD: 12:46 p.m., MVA, Southridge Road and Nancy Ward Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 12:52 p.m., electrical hazard, 1005 Kaufman Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:28 p.m., alarm, 2100 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:29 p.m., electrocution, 21032 S. 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:45 p.m., follow up, 23603 S. 560 Road.
Oct. 25
Tahlequah FD: 5:39 a.m., carbon monoxide, 202 Jamestown St.
Death Notices
KETCHER, Linda Kaye, 73, Tahlequah, social worker. Died Oct. 22. Visitation, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
RAMSELL, Cathy Collier, 51, Tahlequah, teacher. Died Oct. 22. Visitation, Oct. 28, 12 p.m., Flint Ridge Chapel. Funeral services, Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Flint Ridge Chapel. Burial at Cookson Hills Cemetery in Kansas, OK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.