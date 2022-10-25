Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Wayman Matthews to Deborah A. Pinkerton.

VCHE, LLC to Laura Shearer.

Michael J. Dry to Autumn Bentley.

Danny Nevitt to Benjamin Bell.

Felonies

Hayden Carl Cole - two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $500.

Christian Chandler Reeves - two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $500.

Margaret Ann Hall - leaving scene of fatality accident, driving under suspension, no security verification, and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.

David V. Souza - burglary - first-degree and aggravated assault and battery.

Randall Dale Faucher - possession of stolen vehicle.

Cody Wayne Griffin - two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $500.

Chad Cole - two or more bogus checks together mover felony limit $500.

Misdemeanors

Lykurkus McKnight - domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

Civils

Lambert Construction and Restoration and Restoration 1 of Tulsa v. Daniel McCarty and Juanita K. Pedrick - breach of contract.

Johnny Austin Briggs v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Fire Runs

Oct. 21

Tahlequah FD: 4:23 p.m., MVC, Mimosa Lane and South Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 10:20 p.m., outside fire, 26115 Highway 51.

Tahlequah FD: 11:53 p.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.

Oct. 22

Tahlequah FD: 12:32 p.m., outside fire, 923 Callie Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m., MVA, East Shawnee Street and North Water Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 4:17 p.m., outside fire, Grandview Road and Jarvis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 5:07 p.m., MVA, 2600 N. Vinita Ave.

Oct. 23

Tahlequah FD: 10:41 a.m., EMS assist, 19961 S. 550 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 1:43 p.m., outside fire, 626 S. Sooner Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 4:05 p.m., structure fire, 1900 E. 801 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:47 p.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.

