Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Wayman Matthews to Deborah A. Pinkerton.
VCHE, LLC to Laura Shearer.
Michael J. Dry to Autumn Bentley.
Danny Nevitt to Benjamin Bell.
Felonies
Hayden Carl Cole - two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $500.
Christian Chandler Reeves - two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $500.
Margaret Ann Hall - leaving scene of fatality accident, driving under suspension, no security verification, and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
David V. Souza - burglary - first-degree and aggravated assault and battery.
Randall Dale Faucher - possession of stolen vehicle.
Cody Wayne Griffin - two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $500.
Chad Cole - two or more bogus checks together mover felony limit $500.
Misdemeanors
Lykurkus McKnight - domestic abuse in the presence of a child.
Civils
Lambert Construction and Restoration and Restoration 1 of Tulsa v. Daniel McCarty and Juanita K. Pedrick - breach of contract.
Johnny Austin Briggs v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
Oct. 21
Tahlequah FD: 4:23 p.m., MVC, Mimosa Lane and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:20 p.m., outside fire, 26115 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 11:53 p.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Oct. 22
Tahlequah FD: 12:32 p.m., outside fire, 923 Callie Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m., MVA, East Shawnee Street and North Water Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:17 p.m., outside fire, Grandview Road and Jarvis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:07 p.m., MVA, 2600 N. Vinita Ave.
Oct. 23
Tahlequah FD: 10:41 a.m., EMS assist, 19961 S. 550 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:43 p.m., outside fire, 626 S. Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 4:05 p.m., structure fire, 1900 E. 801 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:47 p.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
